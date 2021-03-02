



March 2, 2021

Investment of about 95 million dollars

The harbour group Indian Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) has bought the entire capital of the Dighi Port Ltd. (DPL), constituted society of multipurpose scope in order to realize and to manage a new port to Dighi, in the Indian State of Maharashtra, within a contract of the type Build, Own, Operated, Share and Transference (BOOST) with the Maharashtra Maritime Board of the duration 50-year-old that will expire in 2052. The acquisition has happened for 7,05 billion rupees (95 million dollars).

The port of Dighi is the twelfth harbour port of call of the Network of the Adani Ports, that it previews to invest 100 billion rupees is in order to develop harbour infrastructures to you for containerized the liquid bulk traffics and solid and of goods is in order to realize railway and street connections.

To completion of the first phase of the project the new port of Dighi, that it will with the possibility occupy a surface total of 650 hectares of ulterior extensions, will have two linear kilometers of docks for an ability to annual traffic of 30 million tons.