



March 1, 2021

In 2020 Germany fifth world-wide marine nation with a fleet that represents a quota pairs to 4.5% of world-wide the mercantile fleet, down - the shipowning association German Verband Deutscher Reeder (VDR has announced) - of the -0,4% regarding the year precedence has confirmed itself. However also last year the bending of the consistency of the fleet of Germany concerning end 2020 in the German naval registries is continued was enrolled 2,001 ships for a total tonnage of 48,7 million tons, with decreases respective of the -6,5% and -7,8% on the year precedence.

The VDR has specified that currently almost the half of the German fleet fly flag of a nation of the EU, in particular the flags of Portugal, Cyprus and Malta, while the number of ships clappers German flag has stabilized to 290 units.

In 2020 the number of marine boarded is dropped also on the German ships that to year-end have turned out pairs to 7.558 units (- 8.6%), of which 4,888 marine ones of German nationality (- 12.0%) and 2,670 of foreign nationality (- 1.5%). The number of new workers is diminished pure who have made own income in this field being are pairs to 600 units (- 10.3%), of which 409 employees on board of the ships (- 2.6%) and 191 to earth (- 23.3%).

