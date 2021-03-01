



March 1, 2021

The surface, of 200 thousand square metres, already is infrastructured

The general manager of the Agency of Customs and the Monopolies, Marcello Minenna, has approved of the perimetrazione of the Zone Franca Doganale Interclusa (ZFD) of Brindisi, situated in the industrial zone harbour back, in some areas of rear Brindisi Nord the dock of Costa Morena, as candidate from the Committee of Address of Special Economic Zone (ZES) adriatic.

The Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Meridionale has evidenced that so the carried out sinergico job from AdSP, Agency of Customs and Enel for the institution has been concluded in very fast times, after Capobianco, of the second Franca Doganale Zone to Brindisi, in an area of about 200.000 square metres, already infrastructured and ready in order to receive new productive investments that support the occupational levels of the induced one, creating ulterior opportunities of increase and development.

"To have of a bonded area in harbour area - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi - it is for operators economic a fundamental opportunity. It is not only possible to defer the customs impositivo moment, but also to manage in tax suspension the logistic row. We are successful to include in the Franca Doganale Zone which extended and made unusable areas which Capobianco and Costa Morena, decupling meaningfully the attrattività of the port of call brindisino. Not only. Replacing the industry with the industry we succeed to strongly support the occupation, avoiding the loss of resources, and to throw again the economy of the port of Brindisi, picking to full load the opportunities offered from the energetic transition".