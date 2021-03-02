



March 2, 2021

The harbour agency rejects the accusations and supports to have received demanded unreasonable by the shipowning group

The Estonian group Tallink, than work services ferry and crocieristici with the marks Tallink and Silja Line, has started a legal action against the Harbour Authority of Tallinn having introduced a request near the court of the county of Harju for the demand for a compensation of 15,4 million euros. According to the shipowning group, the Estonian harbour agency would misuse own dominant position in the market of the supply of harbour services, while - Tallink supports - based on the Estonian legislation on the competition an enterprise that stops a dominant position on a commercial market cannot establish or directly apply or indirectly to sale or treacherous purchase prices or practice other treacherous commercial conditions.

According to Tallink, relative the harbour taxes to the supply of offered harbour services to the fleeting ships in the port of the old city of Tallinn are excessive high and the harbour authority would have misused own dominant position on this market. The demand for compensation is relative to years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Harbour Authority of Tallinn has replied that the harbour taxes that the agency has fixed for the fleeting ships are most competitive in the region of the Baltic Sea, inferiors also to comparable harbour taxes practiced to Helsinki and Stockholm. Moreover the harbour agency has emphasized that own tariff politics are absolutely transparent and the taxes for the fleeting ships, valid by 2016, is not indexed although the increase of the prices to the consumption. Specifying moreover to have in course it does not come to an agreement special extra-tariff with fleeting operators of ships, the harbour authority has explained to have it negotiate the entity of the harbour taxes with the Tallink to the aim to reach an agreement, but to have due to reject the considered demands for the shipowning group from the agency unreasonable and harmful for the financial interests of the Harbour Authority.