



March 3, 2021

Original news In the fourth trimester of 2020 Kuehne + Nagel it has recorded an improvement of the financial results

Still down, instead, the shipment volumes enlivened

In the fourth trimester of the 2020 gross turnover and the turnover clearly of the logistic group Helvetic Kuehne + Nagel is returned to grow after five consecutive trimesters of the reduction thanks to the increment of the volume of transactions generated from shipments for aerial way, in existence from three trimesters, and the return to a positive variation of the turnover produced from shipments for marine way. In the last trimester last year the gross turnover and the turnover clearly of the Swiss group have been attested respective to 6,4 billion and 5,5 billion franchi, with increases of +1.1% and 5.5% on the correspondent period of 2019, with contributions pairs respective to 1,6 billion (+19.1%) and 1,5 billion (+29.7%) from air shipments, to 2,4 billion (+0.5%) and 1,9 billion (+5.7%) from marine shipments and to 930 million (- 9.6%) and 842 million (- 6.9%) from terrestrial shipments.

The EBITDA recorded by Kuehne + Nagel in the last trimester of 2020 has been of 521 million franchi Swiss (+6.8%), with a contribution of 165 million from the air shipments (+79.3%), 127 million from marine shipments (+18.7%) and 40 million from terrestrial shipments (+17.6%). The EBIT of group is piled to 280 million franchi Swiss (+4.9%), with contributed of 155 million from air shipments (+134.8%), of 119 million from marine shipments (+20.2%) and of 24 million from terrestrial shipments (+50.0%). The Helvetic group has closed the period October-December last year with a profit of 214 million franchi clearly Swiss (+5.9%).

In the last trimester last year they have turned out still down, instead, the shipment volumes enlivened from the group. The air shipments are diminished of -7,5% having totaled the 392 thousand one tons, quarterly reduction that is the ninth consecutive one. The marine shipments are dropped of the -4,2% being are pairs to 1,14 million container teu, quarterly bending that is the consecutive fourth.

In the entire year 2020 Kuehne + Nagel has recorded a gross turnover of 23,8 billion franchi Swiss, with a contraction of the -5,9% on the exercise anniversary precedence, and a turnover clearly of 20,4 billion (- 3.4%). This last one has received a contribution of 5,2 billion from air shipments (+11.6%), of 7,1 billion from marine shipments (- 4.9%) and of 3,2 billion from terrestrial shipments (- 10.2%). The group EBITDA has been of 1,9 billion franchi Swiss (+5.0%), with contributions respective of 600 million (+52.3%), 451 million (- 7.0%) and 119 million (- 12.5%) from the three shipment types enlivened from the company. The EBIT has attested almost 1,1 billion (+0.8%), with contributions of 505 million from air shipments (+53.5%), of 423 million from marine shipments (- 7.2%) and of 62 million from terrestrial shipments (- 20.5%). The clearly marked profit from the group in 2020 has been of 789 million franchi Swiss (- 1.4%).

In 2020, so as in the year precedence, the shipment volumes areas enlivened by Kuehne + Nagel are diminished being are pairs to 1,43 million tons (- 12.8%) and the marine shipment volumes, interrupting a decennial period of increase, have accused a decrease of the -6,8% being are pairs to 4,53 million teu (- 6.8%).

