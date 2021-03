March 4, 2021

Next 22 March the Tarros group will inaugurate the new service Italy Libya Express (ILE) that, every biweekly, it will connect Italy and Libya via Malta with a spin that will scale the ports of La Spezia, Malta, Tripoli, Measured, Salerno, La Spezia.