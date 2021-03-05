



March 5, 2021

The Director General of ALIS (Logistics Association intermodality), Marcello Di Caterina, has announced that the Italian Competition and Competition Authority Market confirmed that the membership of bodies under public law to ALIS does not break any rules. Di Caterina explained that in a official note, the AGCM announced 'that it considers the system of the accession of bodies under public law to ALIS in accordance with all legal provisions.'

"This is the case," pointed out the Director-General of ALIS - a news story that clears the field of doubts or uncertainties interpretative. Participation, without any obligation or economic burden, of public entities to the non- obviously relates to the management of the association nor participation in the association bodies. Honorary members and/or institutional partners, in fact, adhere to ALIS without exercise rights, neither hold positions, nor be subject to obligations that relate to all other categories of members. It is therefore a participation that takes place in open and transparent manner and, as confirmed by the AGCM, in full compliance with the rules. This adherence - specified Di Caterina - in order to foster a concrete and constructive dialogue between public and private operators, making it clear and clear to eyes of all the participation and contribution of these subjects institutional activities to ALIS's association activity, with the same ratio of transparency that led ALIS to enroll in the Public transparency registers of stakeholders the European Commission and the European Parliament and, at european ministries that have so far created such registers.'

"By virtue of the significant representativeness of the alis, to which there are a large number of operators active in all levels of the logistics and transport supply chain and connected services - continued Di Caterina - ALIS represents for honorary members and/or institutional partners a competent interlocutor, authoritative and qualified not only at national level but also for issues of European and international importance. It is not surprising, in fact, who to date have joined ALIS as members of the not only some national public bodies, but also institutions of other European countries. The process of joining ALIS takes place in a natural way by telling public stakeholders and private what we have done and what we will do. Ours is a very authoritative project at national and international level and we work hard for the sake of our associates to create opportunities, while consolidating a dialogue with all those who are called upon to implement transport policies and logistics with a privileged look at intermodality and environmental sustainability."

"ALIS - concluded Di Caterina - has set its own association action by connecting the sectors in a healthy and transversal way transport and logistics with institutions, such as universities, foundations and Port System Authorities, assuming that the latter's accession as honorary members and/or institutional partners is necessary for the achievement of the associative mission and, in any case, limited the typically institutional nature of these subjects and the contribution that, in this institutional capacity, they can make to the dialogue between public and private stakeholders."







