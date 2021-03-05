|
- Di Caterina: the AGCM confirmed that ALIS's membership of
bodies under public law takes place in full compliance with the rules
-
- It is - he pointed out - news that clears the field
doubts or interpretative uncertainties
-
- The Director General of ALIS (Logistics Association
intermodality), Marcello Di Caterina, has
announced that the Italian Competition and Competition Authority
Market confirmed that the membership of bodies under public law to
ALIS does not break any rules. Di Caterina explained that in a
official note, the AGCM announced 'that it considers the system of
the accession of bodies under public law to ALIS in accordance with all
legal provisions.'
-
- "This is the case," pointed out the Director-General of ALIS
- a news story that clears the field of doubts or uncertainties
interpretative. Participation, without any obligation or
economic burden, of public entities to the non-
obviously relates to the management of the association nor
participation in the association bodies. Honorary members
and/or institutional partners, in fact, adhere to ALIS without
exercise rights, neither hold positions, nor be
subject to obligations that relate to all other categories
of members. It is therefore a participation that takes place in
open and transparent manner and, as confirmed by the AGCM, in full
compliance with the rules. This adherence - specified Di Caterina -
in order to foster a concrete and constructive dialogue between
public and private operators, making it clear and clear to
eyes of all the participation and contribution of these subjects
institutional activities to ALIS's association activity, with the
same ratio of transparency that led ALIS to enroll in the
Public transparency registers of stakeholders
the European Commission and the European Parliament and, at european
ministries that have so far created such registers.'
-
- "By virtue of the significant representativeness of the
alis, to which there are a large number of operators active in
all levels of the logistics and transport supply chain and
connected services - continued Di Caterina - ALIS represents for
honorary members and/or institutional partners a competent interlocutor,
authoritative and qualified not only at national level but also for
issues of European and international importance. It is not surprising, in fact,
who to date have joined ALIS as members of the
not only some national public bodies, but also
institutions of other European countries. The process of joining ALIS
takes place in a natural way by telling public stakeholders and
private what we have done and what we will do. Ours is a
very authoritative project at national and international level and
we work hard for the sake of our associates to create
opportunities, while consolidating a dialogue with all
those who are called upon to implement transport policies and
logistics with a privileged look at intermodality
and environmental sustainability."
-
- "ALIS - concluded Di Caterina - has set its own
association action by connecting the sectors in a healthy and transversal way
transport and logistics with institutions, such as
universities, foundations and Port System Authorities,
assuming that the latter's accession as
honorary members and/or institutional partners is necessary for the
achievement of the associative mission and, in any case, limited
the typically institutional nature of these subjects and the
contribution that, in this institutional capacity, they can make to the
dialogue between public and private stakeholders."
