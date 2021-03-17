



March 17, 2021

From end the 2018 society directly connects the port of Genoa with Basel via train

PSA Genoa Pra', the society of the group PSA International that manages the homonymous container terminal in the port of Genoa, officially is named, with effect from first last March, partner of Groupement Fer (GF), the consortium of logistics society and shipments instituted in order to manage the traffic of the goods between Switzerland and the ports of the Mediterranean and the Europe North through I use it of the railroad. The consortium is participated by Contargo, Hannibal, Hupac, Lineas Intermodal and TFG Transfracht.

With such action PSA Genoa Pra' he becomes the new operator in the within of consortium GF for the connection between the port of Genoa and Basel (Frenkendorf) that it constitutes only direct connect between the harbour port of call of the capital of Liguria and the Swiss city. On line PSA Genoa Pra' work from the end of the 2018 railway service Mittelmeerzug (MMZ) that it previews three spins weeklies magazine with departures of the train, than chip ax dangerous containers high-cube and cargos, that from the port of Genoa they happen in the days of monday (transit Time A-A), Wednesday (A-A) and friday (A-A) and from Basel in the days of monday (A-B), Wednesday (A-B) and friday (A-B).

From last December PSA it has instituted an own commercial representation in Switzerland to Basel.