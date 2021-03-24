



March 24, 2021

The operations continue in order to restore the floatation of the "Ever Given"

The Authority of the Suez Canal has announced the partial restoration of the marine traffic in the channel Egyptian that they give yesterday is blocked because of the silting up of the great portacontainer Ever Given ( on 24 March 2021). The government agency has announced that the convoy of ships directed towards south that was waiting for to cross the channel has left from Port Saïd, while they are continuing the efforts of the units of aid and the taken part tugs in order to restore the water line of the Ever Given. The portacontainer, run aground little after to be entered in the channel after to have crossed the Red Sea, it is however still firm in own position, than the transit of other ships does not allow. The decision of the Authority of the Channel to make to leave the convoy in waited for to the entrance of the water way in the Mediterranean seems to indicate but that the Ever Given could be removed from its current position shortly time.

