March 25, 2021

Sarà SHI to construct the 20 portacontainer from 15.000 teu announced from Evergreen

They will cost 115-130 million dollars each

It will be the South Korean navalmeccanico group Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to construct the 20 portacontainer from 15.000 teu that monday the taiwanese company Evergreen has announced will introduce in the next few years in own fleet(on 22 March 2021). Evergreen has announced that the unitary costs of each ship will be of 115-130 million dollars, for a total value of the store clerk who will pile to 2,3-2,6 billion dollars.


