



March 26, 2021

In the second half last year the turnover has grown of +33.1%

In the second half of the year of the 2020 Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., the society of the shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping that realized services of containerized marine transport with the brand Orient Overseas Container Linens (OOCL), has recorded a most important rise of the financial results that have reached levels record are for the period that for the entire year.

In the second half last year the revenues are piled to the value record of 4,76 billion dollars, with an increase of +33.1% on the second half of the year of 2019. More attenuated the increment of the costs that have been attested to 3,60 billion dollars (+14.8%). Record also of the EBITDA and the operating profit that have been pairs respective to 1,07 billion (+156.4%) and 837,1 million dollars (+413.6%). The profit clearly has been of 800,8 million dollars, with a decrease of the -33,8% on the result of the second half of the year of the 2019 that it included turned out extraordinary deriving from the cession of terminalistiche activities in the USA.

In entire 2020, year in which the transported containerized cargo volumes from the OOCL fleet they are increased of -7,3% ( on 15 January 2021), the revenues of the OOIL have reached the value record of 8,19 billion dollars, with an increase of +19.1% on 2019. The operating costs have totaled 6,60 billion dollars (+9.5%). The EBITDA and the operating profit, both to levels record, have been pairs respective to 1,46 billion (+65.3%) and 992,2 million dollars (+174.6%) and the profit clearly has turned out pairs to 903,0 million dollars (- 33.0%).

