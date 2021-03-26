



March 26, 2021

The Italian ports - it has found - are completely ill-prepared to face episodes that will be generated by more and more extreme conditions weather

The event of the current block of the traffic in the Suez Canal, that it is provoked by the silting up of portacontainer the Ever Given, activates two alarms that also a Country as Italy, than chronically underrates the sea as primary factor also of national the economic system, cannot afford not to listen: on one side, the strategic importance of the marine transport and the Economy Blue in its complex and, from the other, the extreme embrittlement and vulnerability of the system of the marine transports and in particular of strategic infrastructures as the Suez Canal, but also the great ports - those Italians firstly - in front of the risks you mail in being from the climatic changes and qualified events weather that by now cannot more being as extraordinary.

It has emphasized president of Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo, having specified that "if is true that the cause that has pushed one of the greatest ships of the world to rotate on if same and stranding in the sandy sides of the channel, it would have been a sandstorm and therefore strong the wind, is urgent to set relative question marks also to the embrittlement of the Italian ports, today completely ill-prepared and not equipped to face episodes that will be generated by more and more extreme conditions weather".

Remembering that Federlogistica, in close collaboration with Enea, is fighting for a long time a solitary battle on this topic, demonstrating with studies and proposals the existence of a true emergency, Merlon has specified that the federation knows of being able to count on interlocutors attention and competent which ministers Cingolani and Giovannini for being able to manage adequate action plans, "but - has added - it is necessary an aware engagement of all the government also in order to face abrupt mutations in the possible geopolitical scenes, easy assuming that happened how much in the Suez Canal will be used in particular by China and Russia in order to promote the Arctic route". This last one - it has observed the president of Federlogistica - represents "a very dangerous choice from the point of view of the environmental sustainability, but equally dangerous because on one side it would stretch to isolate the Mediterranean, from the other it would ulteriorly favor the ambitions of China of control monopolist on the traffics and therefore on the world-wide interchange by sea".