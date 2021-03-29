



March 29, 2021

Original news Saints (Federagenti): the Suez Canal would deserve a permanent observatory

Necessary - it has emphasized - to develop a new knowledge also regarding the importance of the channel and to the necessity of protecting of the full operativity

"We have always thought to carry out an operating and professional function of connection between international markets and domestic market, between sea and earth. The block of Suez places to us in front of a new mission: to make to understand to the Country, the average and the public opinion that the economic survival, the well-being, the possibilities of resumption of the Country also after the pandemic depend on a single factor: the marine transports and therefore the commercial relations that through these and the ports, Italy, species in Mediterranean key will be able to restore. And that the Suez Canal is not a simple on paper geographic name, but it is the umbilical cord that the Italian economy holds while still alive and prevents to great part of the Mediterranean to assume the guises of a pond". It has emphasized Alessandro Santi, president of the federation of the Italian shipping agents, Federagenti, observing that "the sottovalutazione by politics, institutions and average of the potentially consequent most serious effects the block of the channel for Italy, has evidenced in dramatic way as Italy, for decades closed same and in itself incapable to follow its Mediterranean mercantile vocation, has lost sight of the strategic, only role, of the transports by sea, for supplying of raw materials, of energy, for being able to export its produced ones. In a word: for being competitive".

Saints the categories have called all that operate in the row of the marine transports "to put themselves at stake with force in order to strengthen the centrality of the economy of the marine transports, making so that happened how much in these days does not come fastly forgotten. Without the marine transports - it has found the president of Federagenti - the Italian economy does not exist and a block been extended of Suez, coming to the present time, of it would destroy the competitiveness and the ability to be on the markets. Ours it must is from now on that to make to understand it also to the public opinion, because they move institutions, parties, politics and bureaucracy, that they have transformed 8,000 kilometers of coasts, in the banks of a marsh".

"In this optical - it has concluded Saint - it is necessary and urgent to make to develop a new knowledge also regarding the importance of the Suez Canal and to the necessity of protecting of the full operativity. To greater reason for Italy that they give Suez depends by sea for supplying of energy, raw materials and for the export of a advanced quota to 40% of the total. We constitute technical Committees for any thing, the Suez Canal would deserve a permanent observatory, also with the involvement of other Mediterranean Countries and in the perspective of a more and more effective collaboration with the Egypt that through Suez Canal Authority controls this water way, than for Italy represents a priority economic infrastructure".