



April 1, 2021

Original news The budget 2020 of the crocieristico group and navalmeccanico Genting HK accusation heavy the impact of the pandemic

The exercise has been archived item with a net loss of -1,71 billion dollars

The financial results for year 2020 of the group Genting Hong Kong suffer remarkablly of the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the activities of the company of Hong Kong that are centralized mainly on the cruises and the shipbuilding. Last year the revenues in fact are collapsed of the -76,5% regarding 2019 being are pairs to 366,8 million dollars, with a contribution of 184,6 million from the crocieristiche activities carried out through the marks Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises (- 86.7%) and of 189,6 million from the navalmeccaniche activities carried out through the branches German MV Werften and Lloyd Werft (+55.0%). The operating costs of the group have recorded a consisting bending less being itself attested to 585,6 million dollars (- 49.5%). EBITDA and EBIT have been both of sign negative and pairs respective to -385,8 million and -610,1 million dollars, with contributions from the crocieristiche activities pairs to -268,5 million and -436,2 million dollars and from the navalmeccaniche activities pairs to -189,6 million and -248,1 million dollars. Genting HK has closed the 2020 with a net loss of -1,71 billion dollars respect to a net loss of -158,6 million dollars in the exercise anniversary precedence.

