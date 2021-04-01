



April 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last February the traffic in the port of Ravenna is diminished of -10,3%

In the first period of two months of the 2021 decrease it has been of -3,4%

Last February in the port of Ravenna the traffic of the goods has been of 1,8 million tons, with a reduction of the -10,3% on the February 2020, of which 1,5 million tons to disembarkation (- 11.8%) and 288 thousand tons to the boarding (- 1.4%). If more consisting the volume than traffic, that of the solid bulk, has recorded an increase of +4.6% having been enlivened altogether 804 thousand tons of cargos, the other types of goods has turned out down. The containerized cargos have totaled 192 thousand tons (- 7.6%), the rotabili 121 thousand tons (- 5.8%) and the other goods several 382 thousand tons (- 26.3%). In the field of the liquid bulk producing oil (- 8.2%) and 98 thousand tons of other cargos (- 39.6% are enlivened 185 thousand tons of).

In the first ravennate period of two months of the 2021 port it has enlivened a total of 3,7 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -3,4% on the first two months last year.