



April 8, 2021

Original news Bimco exhorts the industry of the shipping to collaborate to the project for the complete mapping of world-wide the oceanic backdrops

The initial objective of "Seabed 2030" is to mappare 93% of the oceans with depth of the backdrops advanced to 200 meters

Bimco, the international association that represents marine shipowners, agents and operators, has exhorted the parts involved in the industry of the shipping to contribute to the job of the initiative Seabed 2030, the project of collaboration between the Nippon Foundation of Japan and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), realized under the combined aegis of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the Unesco, whose objective is to collect all the batimetrici data available to the aim to produce within a 2023 complete map of world-wide the oceanic backdrops. The project has been launch in June 2017 in occasion of the Ocean Conference of the UN.

Remembering that currently, in spite of many years of efforts, it is mappato less of 20% of the oceanic seabeds, the association has evidenced that to know the depth and the morphology of the seabeds it is essential for the understanding of the oceanic circulation, the tides, the processes of transport of sediments and the environmental changes. Bimco has emphasized that the acquaintance of the seabeds is fundamental also from the point of view of the marine industry being important for the construction and the maintenance of infrastructures, for the tracing of conducts and digs out submarines let alone for the traffic and marine navigation.

Initially the project Seabed 2030 is centralized on the mapping of 93% of the oceans with depth of the backdrops advanced to 200 meters, leaving to national the hydrographical agencies the task of the batimetrici reliefs in the waters nearer the coasts.