



April 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New railway service between the container terminal of Vado Ligure and Intermodal the Piacenza Terminal

The initial frequency is of two trains block weeklies magazine

Today a new railway service is started that connects the container terminal of the port of Vado Ligure with Intermodal the Piacenza Terminal and previews an initial frequency of two trains block weeklies magazine. With the activation of the new line active the railway connections from and for the savonese harbour infrastructure go up to four: besides Piacenza, the services for Milan, Padua and Rubiera for a total of about 10-12 couples of trains weeklies magazine are already active.