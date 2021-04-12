



April 12, 2021

In the first three months of the 2021 increase it has been of +114.7%

Last month Wan Hai Lines (WHL), the third company of taiwanese containerized navigation for ability to the fleet, has recorded revenues pairs to 12,86 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 452 million dollars), with a substantial increment of +100.7% regarding 6,41 billion dollars of Taiwan in March 2020.

In the first trimester of the 2021 taiwanesi revenues they are piled to 38,67 billion dollars (USA 1,3 billion dollars), with an increase of +114.7% on the correspondent period last year.