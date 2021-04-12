



April 12, 2021

Original news Last month the revenues of Yang Ming have grown of +90.4%

In the first trimester of the 2021 rise it has been of +79.8%

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, than with a fleet of the ability to containerized transport pairs to 630 thousand teu is the second company of navigation of the field of Taiwan, has closed freedom of expression 2021 with revenues totals taiwanesi pairs to 21,01 billion dollars (USA 738 million dollars), with an increment of +90.4% regarding 11,04 billion dollars of Taiwan in March last year.

In the first trimester of the 2021 total volume of taiwanesi transactions USA 2,2 billion dollars have been attested to 62,25 billion dollars (), with a rise of +79.8% on the first three months of 2020.

