April 15, 2021
- In the first three months of the 2021 terminal of COSCO Shipping Ports they have enlivened 24,6 million container
- Increment of +9.8% on the correspondent period of 2020
- In the first trimester of this year the harbour terminals of Chinese group COSCO Shipping Ports have enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 24,6 million teu, with an increment of +9.8% on the first three months of 2020. The single terminals of the group in the Chinese ports have enlivened 17,7 million teu (+13.2%), while the terminals foreign countries have enlivened 7,0 million teu (+2.0%).
- Between the terminals of the group in the Mediterranean ports, in the Greek port of the Pireo the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT) has enlivened 1,14 million teu (- 5.8%), branch Spanish COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Terminals have enlivened 861 thousand teu (+7.4%), Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) in the port Egyptian of Port Saïd have enlivened 866 thousand teu (- 1.8%) and in the Italian port of Vado Ligure the Reefer Terminal has enlivened almost 18 thousand teu (+14.1%).