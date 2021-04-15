



April 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first three months of the 2021 terminal of COSCO Shipping Ports they have enlivened 24,6 million container

Increment of +9.8% on the correspondent period of 2020

In the first trimester of this year the harbour terminals of Chinese group COSCO Shipping Ports have enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 24,6 million teu, with an increment of +9.8% on the first three months of 2020. The single terminals of the group in the Chinese ports have enlivened 17,7 million teu (+13.2%), while the terminals foreign countries have enlivened 7,0 million teu (+2.0%).

Between the terminals of the group in the Mediterranean ports, in the Greek port of the Pireo the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT) has enlivened 1,14 million teu (- 5.8%), branch Spanish COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Terminals have enlivened 861 thousand teu (+7.4%), Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) in the port Egyptian of Port Saïd have enlivened 866 thousand teu (- 1.8%) and in the Italian port of Vado Ligure the Reefer Terminal has enlivened almost 18 thousand teu (+14.1%).

