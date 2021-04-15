



April 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Approved of to Genoa the first floor on a national level of ship recycling

The Large cementiera "Sea" will be demolished near the Saint George Ship yards of Porto

The Harbour office of Genoa has announced that in recent days the commander, admiral Nicola Carlone, has approved of the plan of recycling of the Large ship Sea of Italian flag, whose demolition will be executed to Genoa near the Saint George Ship yards of the Port. It will be the first case of naval demolition under way Italy according to the regulations EU 1257/2013 and of the enforced Maritime lines it guides of the International Organization, through which air, water, ground) and, contextually, safety and the health of the workers are assured compatible procedures for the environmental matrices (. With I on October 12, 2017 decree ministerial the Ministry of Infrastructures and of the Transports, together with the Minister of the Atmosphere, it has, in fact, assigned to the General Command of the Harbour offices the vigilance on the corrected application of the communitarian regulations, entrusting to the territorial offices of the Body the approval of the plans of ship recycling and the execution of the relative activities of control.

The Sea Large is a former cementiera constructed in the 1970, long one 96 meters and with a tonnage of about 2800 tons. The ship is found moored already in the port of Genoa and will be demolished in about 90 days. The operations in flotation preview a first phase of lightening with the ship, continuation from a second phase in basin in the course of which the removal of all the liquids is previewed still anticipates on board (residual oils, bilge waters, etc.) and the cut of all the sheets, from the superstructures to the keel. All the dangerous materials presents on board - comprised the asbestos - rigorously are inventoried and the approved of plan of ship recycling from the Marine Authority has certifyd the respect of the enforced norms on the management of the refusals and the prevention of the environmental matrices. All the refusals, produced from the demolition of the unit, therefore will be characterized and subject to precise tracking, with forecast of the greater possible recovery near external systems to the port.