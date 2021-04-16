



April 16, 2021

To March the increment has been of +9.2%

In the first three months of the 2021 harbour system of Valencia, constituted from the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía, it has enlivened 20,80 million tons of goods, with an increment of +8.3% on the first trimester last year. The single containerized trade has been pairs to 1.383.833 teu (+5.4%).

In single March 2021 the total traffic has recorded an increase of piled +13.0% being to 7,24 million tons. The single traffic of the container has been of 466.79 teu (+9.2%), with a rise of the single full containers that has been of +13.8%.

The Harbour Authority of Valencia has announced that in the first trimester of this year the traffic enlivened from the harbour system with China, that is the first commercial partner of the Spanish port of call, has marked a fort increment of +32.9% being is pairs to 1,83 million tons and, in the segment of the container, to 165.641 teu (+34.9%). In the field of the containers instead they have turned out down the traffics with USA (- 3.4%) and Turkey (- 1.9%), second and third commercial partner of the Spanish port, while that with India, fourth commercial partner, has shown an important increase of +41.6%, so as in decided increase has turned out the containerized traffics with Canada (+51.3%), Morocco (+47.0%), Italy (+31.1%) and Saudi Arabia (+38.6%).