



April 16, 2021

Original news Assarmatori, the introduced industrial plans from the CIN are founded on solid and credible bases

Messina: callback the attention of the institutions to look to this event with great sense of responsibility

Assarmatori lines up with the associate companies Moby and Tirrenia-CIN of the Honored group Shipping as a result of the demand for failure of the CIN that the Procura of Milan has yesterday deposited the Court, whose pronunciamento is attended for next 6 May. The shipowning association, whose vice president is Vincenzo Onorato, president of the Honored one Shipping, has evidenced "the importance of the industrial plans introduced the Court and to the counterparts, founded on solid and credible bases that allow I throw again of the societies, the maintenance of the services and above all the safeguard of the direct and indirect occupational levels".

"Callback the attention of the institutions - the president of Assarmatori has declared, Stefano Messina - to look to this event with great sense of responsibility, being allowed a change of decisive step for I rearrange of the two societies and theirs I throw again. I hope that these events can be shut positively and with celerity because Moby and Tirrenia-CIN represent in the first place an important leaves of the Italian shipowning history but, above all, a strategic asset for the Country".

Assarmatori has emphasized that "Moby and Tirrenia-CIN today appoint to a job beyond 6.000 people, almost all Italians and recruited with Italian employment contract, and assures a pluralità of connections for goods and passengers that, together to other shipowning companies, constitutes one of the carrying aces of the Italian trasportistico system assuring in a context of adapted to competition and necessary pluralità of the operators the territorial continuity between the islands and giving concreteness to a field, that of the Freeways of the Sea, than in Italy it is today crucial and more than ever competitive for the resumption and the ripartenza".