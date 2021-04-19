



April 19, 2021

Dredgings, which blocked works, town development plans (and not varying) and regulations on the concessions between the knots to melt

Manifesting appreciation for the nomination by the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility of the extraordinary commissioners whom charged to unblock 57 strategic infrastructural works, the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo, it has complained that instead the ports, evidenced in way clearly as strategic node for the competitiveness of the Country, they do not have still some therapy. The indispensable dredgings in order to let in the ships in the ports - it has evidenced Merlon - remain so to the pole as farraginose procedures remain in vigor as well as how much impossible, that they deny every perspective of simplification and they continue to block hundred of medium and great works in the Italian marine ports of call.

This happens - it has emphasized Merlon - also regarding the Conference of the presidents of the ports, convened after years and years of wait, but of the topics that would have to be priority not there is trace: no priority has been date, after very 27 years of attended - it has explained - to the regulations of former concessions art 18, even though on this topic is taken part the Authority of Regulation of the Transports and the Antitrust. Ministry - the president of Federlogistica has denounced - not places this regulations not even on the agenda and continues not to convene, as law is instead previewed from, conference of trade associations and of unions, that "they could and they have the right of giving a determining contribution to a national planning of the portualità that continues to complain the absence of system town development plans and that own on these topics records the proposal of Assoporti to supply to the Authorities of Harbour System free hand in order to bring varying to the existing plans, perpetuating chosen and decisions extemporaneous, destined to prime distortions and competitions between near ports, with costs highest for the entire national system". Merlon has found that varying must not certainly represent instead a rare exception and a modus operandi that is antithetic regarding a serious planning.

"It leaves been astounded - it has concluded Merlon - than the minister has installed commission, between which on the effects of the climatic changes, composed from an illustrious academics placed side by side from who in the ports work and it does not work, repeating the atavistic error to make to proliferate proposed and question marks without never to find answers to the same ones".