April 19, 2021

In the 2020 revenues of the Liebherr they are diminished of -12,0%

In the single field of the cranes for the marine field they are dropped of -10,4%

The Liebherr group, assets mainly in the field of the crane production and means of handling, have closed 2020 with revenues pairs to 10,3 billion euros, with a decrease of the -12,0% on the exercise anniversary precedence. In the single field of the cranes for the marine field the revenues are piled to 795 million euros (- 10.4%). Operating and useful profit clearly of group has turned out pairs respective to 416 million euros (- 31.0%) and seven million euro (- 98.4%).

