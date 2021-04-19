



April 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the 2020 revenues of the Liebherr they are diminished of -12,0%

In the single field of the cranes for the marine field they are dropped of -10,4%

The Liebherr group, assets mainly in the field of the crane production and means of handling, have closed 2020 with revenues pairs to 10,3 billion euros, with a decrease of the -12,0% on the exercise anniversary precedence. In the single field of the cranes for the marine field the revenues are piled to 795 million euros (- 10.4%). Operating and useful profit clearly of group has turned out pairs respective to 416 million euros (- 31.0%) and seven million euro (- 98.4%).

