



April 20, 2021

Original news Al via the contest in order to make of the port of Ravenna one of the hub crocieristici of Royal Caribbean in the Mediterranean

The concession contract will have a duration 35-year-old

The Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centro Settentrionale has published a ban of contest for the "Confidence in concession by means of project financing of the management of the service of general interest of assistance fleeting and Marine Station in the port of Ravenna, comprised the accessory areas and the capital goods there and/or, let alone of the areas for the realization and management of the new complementary Marine Station and the other capital goods and/or to the performance of the aforesaid service on the Pier adjacent Cruises and state property areas". The objective is to develop the crocieristico traffic requalifying the current dedicated terminal to the cruise ships and the surrounding area that - the initiative has explained today the agency illustrating - will become a great public park for the benefit of the tourists and of the city.

The AdSP has specified that the project for I throw again of the crocieristica function of the port of Ravenna is born from the proposal of the group Royal Caribbean American, one of the first crocieristici operators world-wise, than in the Mediterranean it is present in eight ports, between which Venice, Civitavecchia, La Spezia and Naples.

The project to contest previews the realization of a Marine Station on an area of about 10.000 square metres and comprises also spaces pedestrian outdoors and of access to the pier of berthing of the ships. The building of the Marine Station will have disposed a gross surface of 10.000 square metres on two plans. The investment will be realized in project financing (public-private partnership) and previews the obtaining of the concession for 35 years for the management of the boarding service/disembarkation and the transit of the passengers in the port of Ravenna. The total value of the concession as for total turnover of the concessionaire for the 35 years of activity is previewed to be pairs to 221 million euros.

According to the waits, operatively the new terminal cruises will receive about 300 thousand fleeting the year, the great part in home port, that is with fine Ravenna which beginning port/cruise. Draft - it has evidenced the city council member to Tourism and Infrastructures of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Andrea Corsini - of "a good news for the city of Ravenna and the economy of the Romagna. The interest of the Royal Caribbean colossus for the new terminal cruises - it has observed Corsini - opens important perspectives for the port of Ravenna that will be able to become a port of call of fine beginning and cruise, with all that this means for the development of the territory and the tourist and economic induced one. A great opportunity for tourism, moreover one of the fields more penalized from the closings due to the sanitary emergency, that it will be able to make of the Romagna a nevralgico center for one of the more operating important than cruises to the world. But not only. I throw again on the market of the infrastructure will be able to be tied also to the collaborations with the airports of the region, increasing so the attrattività of the entire Emilia-Romagna. We are sure - it has concluded the city council member - than the crocieristico traffic in the port of Ravenna, with the realization of the new marine station and the adaptation of the backdrops of the port who will allow the income of the great ships in safety, will be able already to have a meaningful increment in the first years of start of the activity".

"The realization of the new marine station dedicated to the cruises in the port of Ravenna - it has agreed the mayor of Ravenna, Michele de Pascale - will make to complete to our tourism a most important quality jump. The time key will be represented by the fact that our port of call will become a real home port, point of beginning and end cruise and not only of transit, with obvious fallen back economic positive for all the territory. The new terminal will be realized in the context of the huge investments that are being made in order to requalify all our seaside, in such sense goes also the participation of electrification of the docks of Porto Corsini, than sure they have contributed to return the offer of Ravenna for Royal Caribbean competitive and attractive, leader world-wise in the field of the cruises. I like in particular to emphasize to this end - it has added the mayor - that the seriousness and the reliability of Royal Caribbean among other things are demonstrated by the fact that the introduced proposal looks with great attention to the topics of the environmental sustainability and has to the base an analysis much deepening of the territorial context in which it will have to be inserted; the project contains in fact detailed deepenings a lot on the impact that the presence of the terminal will be able to have on the local practicability and previews the realization of an alternative distance that lightens the traffic in order to reach and to leave the zone of the terminal".

Also the president of the Authority of Harbour System, Daniele Rossi, has emphasized that the environmental sustainability will be the characterizing point of the project, sustainability - he has explained - "that will be guaranteed is from the investment on the system of electric power supply of the moored ships is from a perfect integration of the Park of Dunes with local the city context. The planning of the new Marine Station - it has specified Rossi - in fact will be written up in harmony with the project of the Park of Dunes to Porto Corsini, that it requalifies and it values the rear area the terminal, and with the objective to conciliate from the point of view of the environmental sustainability the crocieristiche functions with the city context. The area, for a total surface of 12 hectares in fact will be conceived as a unitary project where you space green equipped public interlace to a series of services and support equipments of the area of the terminal cruises. The starting point in rethinking to this place will be the continuity with the elements of naturalness that characterizes the coastal system. Al fine to guarantee the environmental sustainability in the management of the Marine Station, will be realized a system of electrification of the docks that will afford to the ships in pause to extinguish the engines and to feed itself through electric power. The system under consideration will have the ability to 16 MVA and will be realized in project financing in collaboration with operating important of the energetic field".