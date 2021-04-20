



April 20, 2021

Original news Minister Giovannini asks the presidents for the Regions the understanding on five new presidents for the Authorities for Harbour System

Indicated Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, Andrea Agostinelli, Alberto Chiovelli, Ugo Patroni Griffi and Matteo Africano which presidents respective of the AdSP di Northern Adriatico, Gioia Tauro, Sicily Oriental, Southern Adriatic and Adriatic Headquarters

The minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has announced to have sent to the presidents of the Regions interested the demand for understanding on five nominative cases for the presidency of as many Authorities of Harbour System. Draft of Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, than Giovannini it has indicated which new president of the AdSP of Mare Adriatico Settentrionale, of Andrea Agostinelli, indicated from the minister which president of the AdSP di Gioia Tauro, of Alberto Chiovelli, for the presidency of the AdSP of the Sea of Sicily Oriental, of Ugo Patroni Griffi, which president of the AdSP of Mare Adriatico Meridionale, and Matteo Africano, indicated which president of the AdSP of Mare Adriatico Centrale.

As it previews the law, the reply by the Presidents of the Regions will have to happen within 30 days, passed which the understanding will be considered acquired.

For others two AdSP, that of the Sea of Western Sicily and that of the Sea of Sardinia, the Ministry is proceeding to the acquisition of the interest manifestations in order to propose the new presidents.

Moreover Giovannini has signed the directive that characterizes for the year the 2021 objectives based on which the variable part of the salaries and wage of the presidents of the Authorities of Harbour System will be calculated. In the specific one, the directive makes reference to the policies of the government tied the acceleration of the investments publics, to the sustainability, the efficientamento of the administrative processes and, taking into consideration the effects of the generated sanitary emergency from the Covid-19 on the field of the ports, it characterizes five objectives strategic to pursue (to which the relative operating objectives correspond): acceleration of the expense for investments; creation of the only door for the administrative simplification and the acceleration of the procedures; performance of the measures for the energetic efficientamento of the ports and the employment of renewable energies; definition of the budget not financial of the Agency; predisposition of the national plan of the dredgings. The monitoring on the attainment of the objectives will quarterly happen by the Head office for the Vigilance of the harbour Authorities and the marine transport, than then it will send a conclusive relation to the cabinet of the Minister within on January 31, 2022.