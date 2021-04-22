ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

23 April 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 04:08 GMT+2



April 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Signed the contract of concession of the Logistic Platform of Trieste

The agreement has a validity 31-year-old

Today the contract of concession of the Logistic Platform of Trieste (PLT has been undersigned), the new multipurpose terminal that will be managed by HHLA PLT Italy participated with 50.01% from vital from the German group the Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) as well as from house Francesco Parisi the shipment, the enterprise of constructions I.CO.P and the Interporto of Bologna(on 29 September 2020). The duration of the contract is 31-year-old, with expiration in 2052. The terminal already has entered in function a month makes(on 19 March 2021).

PSA Genova Pra



Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail