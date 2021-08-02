|
|
|
|
August 2, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter of 2021, freight traffic in the
ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia is
increased by +22.4%
-
- In the first half of this year, 16.5 were handled.
million tonnes (+12.6%)
-
- In the second quarter of 2021 the ports of Naples, Salerno and
Castellammare di Stabia, which are administered by the Authority
of Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, have handled
overall over 8.5 million tons, with an increase
+22.4% compared to the corresponding period last year, of
of which 4.8 million tonnes on landing (+25.0%) and 3.7 million
tonnes at embarkation (+19.3%).
-
- The port of Naples alone handled 4.6 million tons
(+26,8%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, traffic was
of 2.9 million tons (+20.7%), of which 1.7 million
tons of goods in containers (+8.5%) and 1.2 million tons
of rolling stock (+43.1%). The increase in volumes of
liquid bulk that amounted to almost 1.4 million tons
(+44.4%), of which 1.1 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined (+57.3%), 239 thousand tons of petroleum products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed or natural gas (+47.3%) and 59 thousand
tons of other liquid cargoes (-43.6%), Solid bulk are
amounted to 316 thousand tons (+18.4%), of which 147 thousand
tonnes of metallurgical products, iron ores and non-metals
ferrous (+57.7%), 84 thousand tons of cereals (+23.5%) and 84 thousand
tonnes of other solid bulk (-14.1%). In the field of
passengers, the traffic of cruise passengers was 32 thousand
people, traffic that in the period April-June last year is
was zero due to the Covid-19 health crisis, while the
scheduled passenger traffic was 854 thousand people
(+133,5%).
-
- In the port of Salerno were handled altogether more
of 3.7 million tons of cargo (+15.9%). Miscellaneous goods
stood at 3.6 million tonnes (+12.9%), including 2.3
million tonnes of rolling stock (+13.0%) and 1.3 million
tonnes of containerized goods (+12.7%). Solid bulk are
were equal to 138 thousand tons (+270.0%). If in the second quarter
this year cruise traffic was still
stationary, passenger traffic handled by maritime services
line was almost 25 thousand people (-3.7%).
-
- In the first half of 2021, the ports of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea have
handled a total of 16.5 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +12.6% on the first half of last
year, of which 8.5 million tonnes handled by the port of
Naples (+9.1%) and 7.4 million tons from the port of Salerno
(+13,7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail