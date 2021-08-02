



August 2, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of 2021, freight traffic in the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia is increased by +22.4%

In the first half of this year, 16.5 were handled. million tonnes (+12.6%)

In the second quarter of 2021 the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia, which are administered by the Authority of Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, have handled overall over 8.5 million tons, with an increase +22.4% compared to the corresponding period last year, of of which 4.8 million tonnes on landing (+25.0%) and 3.7 million tonnes at embarkation (+19.3%).

The port of Naples alone handled 4.6 million tons (+26,8%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, traffic was of 2.9 million tons (+20.7%), of which 1.7 million tons of goods in containers (+8.5%) and 1.2 million tons of rolling stock (+43.1%). The increase in volumes of liquid bulk that amounted to almost 1.4 million tons (+44.4%), of which 1.1 million tonnes of petroleum products refined (+57.3%), 239 thousand tons of petroleum products gaseous, liquefied or compressed or natural gas (+47.3%) and 59 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (-43.6%), Solid bulk are amounted to 316 thousand tons (+18.4%), of which 147 thousand tonnes of metallurgical products, iron ores and non-metals ferrous (+57.7%), 84 thousand tons of cereals (+23.5%) and 84 thousand tonnes of other solid bulk (-14.1%). In the field of passengers, the traffic of cruise passengers was 32 thousand people, traffic that in the period April-June last year is was zero due to the Covid-19 health crisis, while the scheduled passenger traffic was 854 thousand people (+133,5%).

In the port of Salerno were handled altogether more of 3.7 million tons of cargo (+15.9%). Miscellaneous goods stood at 3.6 million tonnes (+12.9%), including 2.3 million tonnes of rolling stock (+13.0%) and 1.3 million tonnes of containerized goods (+12.7%). Solid bulk are were equal to 138 thousand tons (+270.0%). If in the second quarter this year cruise traffic was still stationary, passenger traffic handled by maritime services line was almost 25 thousand people (-3.7%).

In the first half of 2021, the ports of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea have handled a total of 16.5 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +12.6% on the first half of last year, of which 8.5 million tonnes handled by the port of Naples (+9.1%) and 7.4 million tons from the port of Salerno (+13,7%).







