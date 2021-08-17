|
|
|
|
August 17, 2021
|
|
- In September, the extension of the area to
high risk of maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean
-
- A new approach to assessing threats to
international maritime security
-
- Next September the geographical boundaries of the area ad
high risk of maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean will come
Redefined by reducing the surface of this sea surface to
the continuation of the downward trend in the number of
Acts of Somali piracy occurring in the region. The
modification of the High Risk Area (HRA), which had been perimeterd in the
2010 to make known to shipping companies where it was needed
greater vigilance to avoid pirate attacks, is
has been agreed by the BIMCO shipowners' organisations,
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intercargo and Intertanko
together with the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) in
representation of oil companies.
-
- With the change, the eastern and southern borders of the area to
high risk will be limited to territorial waters and zones
Exclusive Economics of Yemen and Somalia. In addition, the organizations
who have decided to reduce the extension of the High Risk Area
also announced the forthcoming adoption of a new approach
to assess threats to international maritime security, the
in order to enable shipowners and other operators to assess
fully the level of risk of travel around the world, and have
specified that this second phase should be completed by
the end of this year.
-
- «The security scenario - explained the secretary
General of the ICS, Guy Platten - is constantly evolving and,
given that new threats to the
security outside the Indian Ocean, it became clear
that the High Risk Area has become obsolete and misleading. Per
peak of the crisis the HRA was crucial for
raising awareness of the threat of Somali pirates and the need for
to apply containment measures, and essentially fulfilled the
its purpose in protecting crews and ships in the region. Hour
- platten pointed out - our attention must shift to the end
to ensure coverage of all security threats
Maritime throughout the world, so as to continue to protect the
life of our seafarers and continue to ensure trade
global trade.
-
- «The current form of the HRA - specified the secretary
general and CEO of BIMCO, David Loosley - no longer represents
the improved way to drive risk management processes for
maritime safety. As demonstrated by the recent accidents of
safety in the waters around the Arabian Peninsula, we need
a more detailed approach to threat concepts and
risk. The next logical step is to develop a
global threat-based concept that defines how the ships of
different typology, size, nationality, property,
etc. are confronted with different levels of risk.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail