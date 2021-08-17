



August 17, 2021

A new approach to assessing threats to international maritime security

Next September the geographical boundaries of the area ad high risk of maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean will come Redefined by reducing the surface of this sea surface to the continuation of the downward trend in the number of Acts of Somali piracy occurring in the region. The modification of the High Risk Area (HRA), which had been perimeterd in the 2010 to make known to shipping companies where it was needed greater vigilance to avoid pirate attacks, is has been agreed by the BIMCO shipowners' organisations, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intercargo and Intertanko together with the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) in representation of oil companies.

With the change, the eastern and southern borders of the area to high risk will be limited to territorial waters and zones Exclusive Economics of Yemen and Somalia. In addition, the organizations who have decided to reduce the extension of the High Risk Area also announced the forthcoming adoption of a new approach to assess threats to international maritime security, the in order to enable shipowners and other operators to assess fully the level of risk of travel around the world, and have specified that this second phase should be completed by the end of this year.

«The security scenario - explained the secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten - is constantly evolving and, given that new threats to the security outside the Indian Ocean, it became clear that the High Risk Area has become obsolete and misleading. Per peak of the crisis the HRA was crucial for raising awareness of the threat of Somali pirates and the need for to apply containment measures, and essentially fulfilled the its purpose in protecting crews and ships in the region. Hour - platten pointed out - our attention must shift to the end to ensure coverage of all security threats Maritime throughout the world, so as to continue to protect the life of our seafarers and continue to ensure trade global trade.

«The current form of the HRA - specified the secretary general and CEO of BIMCO, David Loosley - no longer represents the improved way to drive risk management processes for maritime safety. As demonstrated by the recent accidents of safety in the waters around the Arabian Peninsula, we need a more detailed approach to threat concepts and risk. The next logical step is to develop a global threat-based concept that defines how the ships of different typology, size, nationality, property, etc. are confronted with different levels of risk.







