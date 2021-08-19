|
- Spain's Ana Ruiz was awarded the Young Ship
Agent and Broker Award of Fonasba
-
- Thesis on the impact of technologies in the maritime sector
-
-
To Ana Ruiz García de los Rios by Madrilena Bergé
Logistics has been awarded the Young Ship Agent and Broker
Award for 2021, the recognition that fonasba, the association
international maritime agents and brokers, introduced
in 2015 with the aim of encouraging members of agencies
maritimes aged by 40 years to improve their
academic and practical training and their education by developing a
thesis of their choice on a topic related to the maritime sector.
-
- The paper presented by Ruiz, who is the first woman to
have won the award and the first Spanish to which he was
conferred, is entitled "The impact of technologies in
the maritime sector from the ship agent's vision".
«The introduction of new technologies - highlighted the
Finnish Gunnar J. Heinonen, past president of Fonasba and member
of the selection board - will have a profound impact on the
way of working of maritime agents. The lady's work
Ruiz offers a clear and comprehensive overview of how developments
current and planned will guide changes in procedures and
working methods. My colleagues on the Selection Board and
I congratulate Mrs Ruiz on her excellent work.'
Heinonen also expressed Fonasba's gratitude to the sponsors
BIMCO and ITIC for their continued support of the award.
