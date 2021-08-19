



August 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Spain's Ana Ruiz was awarded the Young Ship Agent and Broker Award of Fonasba

Thesis on the impact of technologies in the maritime sector

To Ana Ruiz García de los Rios by Madrilena Bergé Logistics has been awarded the Young Ship Agent and Broker Award for 2021, the recognition that fonasba, the association international maritime agents and brokers, introduced in 2015 with the aim of encouraging members of agencies maritimes aged by 40 years to improve their academic and practical training and their education by developing a thesis of their choice on a topic related to the maritime sector.

The paper presented by Ruiz, who is the first woman to have won the award and the first Spanish to which he was conferred, is entitled "The impact of technologies in the maritime sector from the ship agent's vision". «The introduction of new technologies - highlighted the Finnish Gunnar J. Heinonen, past president of Fonasba and member of the selection board - will have a profound impact on the way of working of maritime agents. The lady's work Ruiz offers a clear and comprehensive overview of how developments current and planned will guide changes in procedures and working methods. My colleagues on the Selection Board and I congratulate Mrs Ruiz on her excellent work.' Heinonen also expressed Fonasba's gratitude to the sponsors BIMCO and ITIC for their continued support of the award.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail