



August 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The pandemic is still holding back port activities in Global Ports Holding

In the first six months of 2021, traffic was only 10 thousand cruise passengers

In the second quarter of this year Global Ports Holding (GPH), the division that manages cruise terminals of the Turkish company Global Investment Holdings (GIH), accused more than others business branches of the group the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its activities, an impact that has nevertheless been attenuated compared to the previous quarter. In the period April-June of 2021 GPH's net sales amounted to to 142.4 million Turkish lira (14.3 million euros), with a decrease of -34.5% compared to the corresponding period of last year year. The EBITDA of the port division was a sign negative and equal to -2.6 million Turkish lira compared to EBITDA of a positive sign for 21.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The Turkish company explained that the still limited recovery of cruise activities had a negative impact on revenues, EBITDA and traffic volumes passengers handled.

In the full first half of 2021, the net sales of the port division stood at 244.9 million lire Turkish, with a decrease of -29.6% on the first half of the last year. EBITDA was negative for -22.8 million compared to a positive EBITDA of 84.4 million in the first six months of 2020. The Turkish group pointed out that the results of the First half of this year recorded a significant contribution I would like to ask the President-in-Hand-in-Council if he is not in a member of the Council for a council of a Member States Nassau and Antigua, while selling port activities to Port Akdeniz, although completed last January, gave a important contribution to the financial data for the first half of the year 2020.

In the first six months of this year, cruise traffic in the GPH port terminal was only 10 thousand passengers compared to 1.3 million passengers in the first half of the 2020 (these figures include traffic in terminals only that do part of the group's consolidation perimeter and does not include the activities in Venice, Lisbon, Singapore and La Goulette).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail