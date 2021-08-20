|
August 20, 2021
- The pandemic is still holding back port activities in
Global Ports Holding
- In the first six months of 2021, traffic was
only 10 thousand cruise passengers
- In the second quarter of this year Global Ports Holding (GPH),
the division that manages cruise terminals of the Turkish company
Global Investment Holdings (GIH), accused more than others
business branches of the group the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic
on its activities, an impact that has nevertheless been
attenuated compared to the previous quarter. In the period
April-June of 2021 GPH's net sales amounted to
to 142.4 million Turkish lira (14.3 million euros), with a
decrease of -34.5% compared to the corresponding period of last year
year. The EBITDA of the port division was a sign
negative and equal to -2.6 million Turkish lira compared to EBITDA
of a positive sign for 21.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- The Turkish company explained that the still limited recovery
of cruise activities had a negative impact
on revenues, EBITDA and traffic volumes
passengers handled.
- In the full first half of 2021, the net sales of the
port division stood at 244.9 million lire
Turkish, with a decrease of -29.6% on the first half of the
last year. EBITDA was negative for -22.8
million compared to a positive EBITDA of 84.4 million in the first
six months of 2020. The Turkish group pointed out that the results of the
First half of this year recorded a significant contribution
Nassau and Antigua, while selling port activities to
Port Akdeniz, although completed last January, gave a
important contribution to the financial data for the first half of the year
2020.
- In the first six months of this year, cruise traffic in the
GPH port terminal was only 10 thousand passengers
compared to 1.3 million passengers in the first half of the
2020 (these figures include traffic in terminals only that do
part of the group's consolidation perimeter and does not include the
activities in Venice, Lisbon, Singapore and La Goulette).
