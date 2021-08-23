



August 23, 2021

Original news Renfe acquired 50% of the railway company private Czech Leo Express

The transaction will also allow the Spanish group to access to the German market

The Spanish railway group Renfe has acquired 50% of the capital of the Czech private railway company Leo Express which operates services in several central European nations. Renfe has highlighted that with the acquisition it will be able to expand its activities to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland you have the resources and licenses to access the German market.

The operation, for which agreements have been signed it will be implemented through a capital increase of Leo Express, a stake that will be acquired by Renfe which it will therefore hold half of the entire capital.







