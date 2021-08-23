|
|
August 23, 2021
|
|
- Renfe acquired 50% of the railway company
private Czech Leo Express
-
- The transaction will also allow the Spanish group to
access to the German market
-
- The Spanish railway group Renfe has acquired 50% of the
capital of the Czech private railway company Leo Express
which operates services in several central European nations. Renfe has
highlighted that with the acquisition it will be able to expand its
activities to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland
you have the resources and licenses to access the
German market.
-
- The operation, for which agreements have been signed
it will be implemented through a capital increase
of Leo Express, a stake that will be acquired by Renfe which
it will therefore hold half of the entire capital.
|
