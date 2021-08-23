|
August 23, 2021
- In July the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado increased by +20.9% and +30.0%
- In the first seven months of 2021, the increases were
respectively by +12.7% and +10.4%
- Last month, freight traffic was handled by the ports of
Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure recorded an increase of +22.8%
having been equal to more than 5.8 million tons compared to 4.7
million in July 2020 when a drop of -20.7% was marked
on July 2019.
- In July 2021, the port of Genoa alone handled 4.5 million
of tonnes (+20.9%), including 3.0 million tonnes of goods
miscellaneous (+11.1%) consisting of 2.0 million tonnes of goods in
containers (+9.2%) and 1.0 million tonnes of conventional goods
(+14,9%). In the liquid bulk sector, they have been handled
1.1 million tons of mineral oils (+51.1%), 30 thousand
tons of vegetable oils and wine (+16.1%) and 40 thousand tons of
chemicals (+1.4%). In the solid bulk sector they are
90 thousand tons (+61.9%) were handled, to which are added
156 thousand tons in the industrial segment (+86.4%).
- Last month the passenger traffic in the port of Genoa is
status of 340 thousand units in the ferry segment (+31.4%) and
of 41 thousand units in that of cruises, traffic that to
July 2020 was absent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- In July 2021 the only port of Savona-Vado Ligure has handled
more than 1.3 million tons of goods (+30.0%). In the
various goods sector the total was 627 thousand
tons (+27.2%), of which 355 thousand tons of rolling stock (+8.5%),
214 thousand containerized cargoes (+77.3%), 13 thousand tons of
steels (+666.4%) and 13 thousand tons of forest products (-22.2%).
Liquid bulk sales amounted to 539 thousand tons (+30.3%),
including 513 thousand tons of crude oil (+44.0%), 17 thousand
tons of refined petroleum products (-63.3%) and 8 thousand
tonnes of other cargoes (-15.7%). Solid bulks were
equal to 170 thousand tons (+40.1%), of which 62 thousand tons of
coal (+8.3%), 26 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds (-0.3%),
17 thousand tons of minerals (+26.5%) and 65 thousand tons of others
dry bulk (+165.4%).
- In Savona-Vado the ferry passengers were 52 thousand
(+65.2%) and cruise passengers, not present in July 2020, 25 thousand.
- In the first seven months of this year the two Ligurian ports have
handled a total of 37.7 million tonnes of goods,
with a growth of +12.1% on the corresponding period of 2020, of
of which 29.3 million handled by the port of Genoa (+12.7%) and 8.4 million
million from the port of Savona-Vado Ligure (+10.4%).
