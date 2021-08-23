



August 23, 2021

Original news In July the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +20.9% and +30.0%

In the first seven months of 2021, the increases were respectively by +12.7% and +10.4%

Last month, freight traffic was handled by the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure recorded an increase of +22.8% having been equal to more than 5.8 million tons compared to 4.7 million in July 2020 when a drop of -20.7% was marked on July 2019.

In July 2021, the port of Genoa alone handled 4.5 million of tonnes (+20.9%), including 3.0 million tonnes of goods miscellaneous (+11.1%) consisting of 2.0 million tonnes of goods in containers (+9.2%) and 1.0 million tonnes of conventional goods (+14,9%). In the liquid bulk sector, they have been handled 1.1 million tons of mineral oils (+51.1%), 30 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+16.1%) and 40 thousand tons of chemicals (+1.4%). In the solid bulk sector they are 90 thousand tons (+61.9%) were handled, to which are added 156 thousand tons in the industrial segment (+86.4%).

Last month the passenger traffic in the port of Genoa is status of 340 thousand units in the ferry segment (+31.4%) and of 41 thousand units in that of cruises, traffic that to July 2020 was absent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2021 the only port of Savona-Vado Ligure has handled more than 1.3 million tons of goods (+30.0%). In the various goods sector the total was 627 thousand tons (+27.2%), of which 355 thousand tons of rolling stock (+8.5%), 214 thousand containerized cargoes (+77.3%), 13 thousand tons of steels (+666.4%) and 13 thousand tons of forest products (-22.2%). Liquid bulk sales amounted to 539 thousand tons (+30.3%), including 513 thousand tons of crude oil (+44.0%), 17 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (-63.3%) and 8 thousand tonnes of other cargoes (-15.7%). Solid bulks were equal to 170 thousand tons (+40.1%), of which 62 thousand tons of coal (+8.3%), 26 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds (-0.3%), 17 thousand tons of minerals (+26.5%) and 65 thousand tons of others dry bulk (+165.4%).

In Savona-Vado the ferry passengers were 52 thousand (+65.2%) and cruise passengers, not present in July 2020, 25 thousand.

In the first seven months of this year the two Ligurian ports have handled a total of 37.7 million tonnes of goods, with a growth of +12.1% on the corresponding period of 2020, of of which 29.3 million handled by the port of Genoa (+12.7%) and 8.4 million million from the port of Savona-Vado Ligure (+10.4%).







