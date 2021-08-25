|
August 25, 2021
- Order to MAN for methanol engines for new
Maersk container ship
-
- The propulsion systems will be built by HHI Engine &
Machinery
-
- The eight new 16,000 teu dual-fuel container ships that the
Danish shipping company Maersk ordered from the South Korean
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), ships that can be powered by methanol
(
of the 24
August 2021), will be equipped with engines of the German MAN Energy
Solutions that will be the largest in the world of this type.
The naval mechanics division of the Hyundai group, in fact, has ordered
to MAN the supply of eight engines MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM
(-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol), propulsion systems that
will be carried out by the Engine &Machinery division of the
HHI group. The order includes options for four other engines that
they would be installed on the additional four container holders of the
same type that Maersk optioned to HHI.
-
- The order for the eight dual-fuel engines for the ships of the Maersk
follows that of the beginning of last month when MAN Energy
Solutions has obtained the order for the supply of the first engine
low-speed dual-feed power supply capable of running on methanol
intended for the container ship sector to be installed
on a new 2,100 teu ship ordered by Maersk from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
(
of the 1st
July 2021).
-
- «Methanol, as a fuel - commented Thomas S.
Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support at MAN Energy
Solutions - is quickly becoming an option under the
segment of large container ships where, until now, for a long time
conventional fuel and natural gas reigned
liquified. We believe that this significant order will stimulate
further market interest in methanol
what fuel, also within other segments of the
shipping, like bulk carriers».
