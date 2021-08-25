



August 25, 2021

Order to MAN for methanol engines for new Maersk container ship

The propulsion systems will be built by HHI Engine & Machinery

The eight new 16,000 teu dual-fuel container ships that the Danish shipping company Maersk ordered from the South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), ships that can be powered by methanol ( of the 24 August 2021), will be equipped with engines of the German MAN Energy Solutions that will be the largest in the world of this type. The naval mechanics division of the Hyundai group, in fact, has ordered to MAN the supply of eight engines MAN B&W 8G95ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol), propulsion systems that will be carried out by the Engine &Machinery division of the HHI group. The order includes options for four other engines that they would be installed on the additional four container holders of the same type that Maersk optioned to HHI.

The order for the eight dual-fuel engines for the ships of the Maersk follows that of the beginning of last month when MAN Energy Solutions has obtained the order for the supply of the first engine low-speed dual-feed power supply capable of running on methanol intended for the container ship sector to be installed on a new 2,100 teu ship ordered by Maersk from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard ( of the 1st July 2021).

«Methanol, as a fuel - commented Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support at MAN Energy Solutions - is quickly becoming an option under the segment of large container ships where, until now, for a long time conventional fuel and natural gas reigned liquified. We believe that this significant order will stimulate further market interest in methanol what fuel, also within other segments of the shipping, like bulk carriers».







