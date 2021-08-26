



August 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Positive half-year balance of the Chinese manufacturer of Singamas container

Revenues increased by +367.8%

In the first half of this year the revenues of the Chinese manufacturer of Singamas Container Holdings intermodal containers are piled up to 455.9 million dollars, with a significant increase of +367.8% compared to the first half of 2020 when the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic had led to the shutdown of activities in the factories of the company and the suspension of activities commercial for almost two months, a negative effect that had added up to that caused by the trade disputes between the US and China.

In the first six months of 2021 the only revenues generated by the production of containers for dry cargo stood at 393.8 million dollars (+512.0%), those deriving from the production of tank containers at 13.6 million (+113.8%), those determined from the production of special containers to 35.1 million (+139.8%), and revenues from logistics services operated by Singamas at 13.5 million dollars (+10.9%). Singamas filed the first half of this year with an operating profit of 86.6 million dollars and a net profit of 66.5 million dollars against respectively both negative results for -8.4 million and -5.5 million dollars in the first half of 2020.

In the first six months of this year the singamas factories have produced containers for a total of about 150 thousand teu and the average selling price of a 20' container for dry cargoes was equal to 3,175 dollars (+73.5%).

Singamas predicts that in the second half of 2021 it will remain high demand for both dry cargo containers and that of special containers.









