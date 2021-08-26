|
August 26, 2021
- Positive half-year balance of the Chinese manufacturer of
Singamas container
-
- Revenues increased by +367.8%
-
- In the first half of this year the revenues of the Chinese manufacturer
of Singamas Container Holdings intermodal containers are piled up
to 455.9 million dollars, with a significant increase of +367.8%
compared to the first half of 2020 when the spread of the
Covid-19 pandemic had led to the shutdown of activities
in the factories of the company and the suspension of activities
commercial for almost two months, a negative effect that had added up
to that caused by the trade disputes between the US and China.
-
- In the first six months of 2021 the only revenues generated by the
production of containers for dry cargo stood at 393.8
million dollars (+512.0%), those deriving from the production of
tank containers at 13.6 million (+113.8%), those determined
from the production of special containers to 35.1 million (+139.8%), and
revenues from logistics services operated by Singamas at 13.5
million dollars (+10.9%). Singamas filed the first
half of this year with an operating profit of 86.6 million
dollars and a net profit of 66.5 million dollars against
respectively both negative results for -8.4
million and -5.5 million dollars in the first half of 2020.
-
- In the first six months of this year the singamas factories
have produced containers for a total of about 150 thousand teu and
the average selling price of a 20' container for dry cargoes
was equal to 3,175 dollars (+73.5%).
-
- Singamas predicts that in the second half of 2021 it will remain
high demand for both dry cargo containers and that of
special containers.
