



September 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Gioia Tauro, awarded the construction works of the Border Control Post

The work will be completed within six months

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Meridionale e Ionio has awarded the tender for the construction of a multifunctional structure in which to establish the Control Post Frontier (PCF) - PED/POI point within the port area of Joy Tauro. The work, with a total value of 2.7 million euros, is included in the programming of the three-year plan of the works 2021-2023 in implementation of EU Regulation 2017/625 on food and feed controls, national rules on animal health and welfare as well as regulations on inspections of plant protection products. The works for the construction of the structure were awarded by the company F.M.B. Tubes Srl who must complete them within six months of signing of the contract.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec