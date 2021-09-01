|
September 1, 2021
- Port of Gioia Tauro, awarded the construction works
of the Border Control Post
- The work will be completed within six months
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has awarded the tender for the construction of
a multifunctional structure in which to establish the Control Post
Frontier (PCF) - PED/POI point within the port area of
Joy Tauro. The work, with a total value of 2.7 million euros,
is included in the programming of the three-year plan of the
works 2021-2023 in implementation of EU Regulation 2017/625 on
food and feed controls, national rules on
animal health and welfare as well as regulations
on inspections of plant protection products. The works for the
construction of the structure were awarded by the company
F.M.B. Tubes Srl who must complete them within six months of
signing of the contract.