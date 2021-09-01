



September 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news TX Logistik increases the frequency of links rail freight between Germany and Italy

Weekly departures on the route rise to six Duisburg-Segrate

The railway company TX Logistik of the Mercitalia group increases the frequency of its freight connections between Germany and Italy increasing the number of rotations from five to six weekly service between the DUSS terminal in Duisburg-Ruhrort and that of Milano Segrate. In addition to the departures made every day from Monday to Friday, the service now includes departures even on Saturday. The company explained that since it is the extension of the Gotthard axis has been completed, allowing the transport of semi-trailers with P400 profile through Switzerland without any restrictions, the question on this route has recorded a further impulse.

In addition to semi-trailers, the service also transports containers, swap bodies, tank containers and silo wagons.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec