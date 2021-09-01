|
September 1, 2021
- TX Logistik increases the frequency of links
rail freight between Germany and Italy
- Weekly departures on the route rise to six
Duisburg-Segrate
- The railway company TX Logistik of the Mercitalia group
increases the frequency of its freight connections between Germany and
Italy increasing the number of rotations from five to six
weekly service between the DUSS terminal in Duisburg-Ruhrort and
that of Milano Segrate. In addition to the departures made every day
from Monday to Friday, the service now includes departures
even on Saturday. The company explained that since it is
the extension of the Gotthard axis has been completed,
allowing the transport of semi-trailers with P400 profile through
Switzerland without any restrictions, the question on this route has
recorded a further impulse.
- In addition to semi-trailers, the service also transports containers,
swap bodies, tank containers and silo wagons.