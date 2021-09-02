



September 2, 2021

The new Israeli port in the Bay of Haifa is became operational

Arrived a 14,566 teu co-en-coach carrier of COSCO Shipping

Saturday, with the arrival of the 14,566 teu COSCO coin carrier Shipping Alps, was inaugurated operationally and yesterday, with an institutional ceremony held online for restrictions due to the pandemic, the new Israeli port in Haifa Bay, in Hamifratz, which is was made in three years and is managed by the Chinese Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) ( of 24 March 2015).

Currently the new port of call, initially dedicated to the container traffic, has a quay of 800 linear meters in able to receive ships of large capacity greater than 18 thousand teu. Once the port is completed, which SIPG will manage under a 25-year concession contract starting in 2021, it will have a traffic capacity containerized equal to about 1.9 million teu per year.







