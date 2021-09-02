|
|
September 2, 2021
|
|
- The new Israeli port in the Bay of Haifa is
became operational
-
- Arrived a 14,566 teu co-en-coach carrier of COSCO
Shipping
-
- Saturday, with the arrival of the 14,566 teu COSCO coin carrier
Shipping Alps, was inaugurated operationally and yesterday,
with an institutional ceremony held online for restrictions
due to the pandemic, the
new Israeli port in Haifa Bay, in Hamifratz, which is
was made in three years and is managed by the Chinese
Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG)
(
of 24
March 2015).
-
- Currently the new port of call, initially dedicated to the
container traffic, has a quay of 800 linear meters in
able to receive ships of large capacity greater than 18 thousand
teu. Once the port is completed, which SIPG will manage
under a 25-year concession contract
starting in 2021, it will have a traffic capacity
containerized equal to about 1.9 million teu per year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail