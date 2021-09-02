



September 2, 2021

Connection within the framework of the multimodal offer between Turkey and Germany

Next September 10 the Mediterranean shipowning group Shipping Company (MSC) will inaugurate a new service direct railway between the port of Trieste and the river port German from Ludwigshafen with the aim of increasing capacity railway and reduce the transit time between Turkey and the Germany at about 12 days. The new multimodal service weekly, which will depart from Trieste every Thursday arriving in Ludwigshafen every Saturday, it will connect the ports Turks of Derince, Gemlik Istanbul, Izmir (Aliaga), Mersin and Tekirdag, through the port of Trieste, to the area Ludwigshafen industrial through the Maritime Services Line D and Adriakia by MSC.

"Currently - explained Cem Kurtuldu, business development and project specialist of MSC Turkey - we are managing huge volumes from Turkey to Germany and availability on existing rail services is limited. This service improve reliability for our customers and, thanks to MSC's intermodal investments in Germany, we can provide a fast and secure door-to-door service between the two destinations'.

"Ludwigshafen - added Luca Russo, trade manager for MSC's Adriatic region - has always been a destination popular for goods from Turkey, as it is a important industrial center. Although this service has been created to support this vital connection between Germany and Turkey, our multimodal options from Trieste will allow us also to serve a wide range of origins and destinations both in the Mediterranean that for our global trade routes».







