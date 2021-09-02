|
September 2, 2021
- MSC's new Trieste-Ludwigshafen rail service
- Connection within the framework of the multimodal offer between Turkey
and Germany
- Next September 10 the Mediterranean shipowning group
Shipping Company (MSC) will inaugurate a new service
direct railway between the port of Trieste and the river port
German from Ludwigshafen with the aim of increasing capacity
railway and reduce the transit time between Turkey and the
Germany at about 12 days. The new multimodal service
weekly, which will depart from Trieste every Thursday
arriving in Ludwigshafen every Saturday, it will connect the ports
Turks of Derince, Gemlik Istanbul, Izmir (Aliaga), Mersin and
Tekirdag, through the port of Trieste, to the area
Ludwigshafen industrial through the Maritime Services Line D and
Adriakia by MSC.
- "Currently - explained Cem Kurtuldu, business
development and project specialist of MSC Turkey - we are managing
huge volumes from Turkey to Germany and availability
on existing rail services is limited. This service
improve reliability for our customers and,
thanks to MSC's intermodal investments in Germany, we can
provide a fast and secure door-to-door service between the two
destinations'.
- "Ludwigshafen - added Luca Russo, trade manager for
MSC's Adriatic region - has always been a destination
popular for goods from Turkey, as it is a
important industrial center. Although this service has been
created to support this vital connection between Germany and
Turkey, our multimodal options from Trieste will allow us
also to serve a wide range of origins and destinations both in the
Mediterranean that for our global trade routes».
