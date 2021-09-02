|
September 2, 2021
- Tomorrow strike of the staff of the System Authority
Port of the North Central Adriatic Sea
- Filt, Fit and Uilt denounce that for several months the relationships
trade unions with the body have suffered a worrying deterioration
- The provincial secretariats of Ravenna of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and
Uiltrasporti have announced the proclamation for tomorrow of one
strike of the staff of the Port System Authority of the
North Central Adriatic Sea, complaining that for several months
trade union relations with the Ravenna institution have undergone a
worrying deterioration that has intensified since
from the beginning of the year.
- With the protest action the unions intend to demand that
the agreements signed are respected and require that the
trade union relations with the institution are fair and transparent. Poor
transparency and impatience towards the RSU and the
trade unions - denounced Filt, Fit and Uilt -
they seem, in fact, to be now a consolidated style of this high
management, while trade union relations have been reduced to a mere
rite. By now - the unions have specified - they are on the order of the
day behaviors that constitute contractual violations, such as
the failure or late acquisition of the opinions of the RSU, regarding
acts or documentation required for consultation by the standards and
contracts, and the late sending of documentation in consultation is
became the norm.
- Stressing that such customs effectively prevent the
Rsu the exercise of its function of representation, Filt, Fit
and Uilt explained that the topics on the agenda
by the senior management of the AdSP, in fact, on the one hand they cannot
be discussed with the workers for the imposed times, on the other,
often presuppose a mere acknowledgment by the
workers' representatives, as the decisions are already
taken and formalized.
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have specified that the use
of the institution to transmit the documentation late it is possible
on the other hand, also find within the Partnership Body
of the Authority, which brings together all the representatives of the
actors of the port: the last two sessions of the organism - have made
I note the trade unions - they have been updated as
the transmission of the documentation was late. In the
first case we discussed "Regulations for the use of areas
maritime state property" (40 pages), a very delicate subject. The
documentation - remarked Filt, Fit and Uilt - a
quarter of an hour before the start of the meeting. In the second case,
was to discuss the "Performance Report", the
documentation (40 pages) was sent at 12 a.d.
previous.
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti also explained that the
drop that has overflowed an already full vase is
it was the story that happened in recent months when in June the high
management has decided to unilaterally modify the contract
supplementary without even informing the RSU, amendment concerning the
calculation of the variable element of remuneration for the year 2020.
The change imposed - the unions noted - concerns the
absences and in itself is not an important
penalization of the remuneration of workers
and affects a small minority. It is instead serious and
intolerable - they specified - that this change was decided
and performed unilaterally, inserting reductions and deductibles not
provided for by the supplementary contract which was and is
fully in force. Also the reasons given, based on
principles and administrative precedents not fully conferring -
complained the unions - they do not convince also because
are inconsistent with Italian and European legislation
which provides strong and positive protection to cases such as
maternity, assistance for the disabled and care needs in
general.
- Filt, Fit and Uilt reiterated that with the abstention from work
of tomorrow we intend to claim compliance with the contract
supplementary and require that the workers' representatives be
duly consulted/informed in the manner and in the manner provided for by the
contracts and regulations, restoring correct trade union relations
and the respect due by the institution to the RSU.
