



September 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tomorrow strike of the staff of the System Authority Port of the North Central Adriatic Sea

Filt, Fit and Uilt denounce that for several months the relationships trade unions with the body have suffered a worrying deterioration

The provincial secretariats of Ravenna of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced the proclamation for tomorrow of one strike of the staff of the Port System Authority of the North Central Adriatic Sea, complaining that for several months trade union relations with the Ravenna institution have undergone a worrying deterioration that has intensified since from the beginning of the year.

With the protest action the unions intend to demand that the agreements signed are respected and require that the trade union relations with the institution are fair and transparent. Poor transparency and impatience towards the RSU and the trade unions - denounced Filt, Fit and Uilt - they seem, in fact, to be now a consolidated style of this high management, while trade union relations have been reduced to a mere rite. By now - the unions have specified - they are on the order of the day behaviors that constitute contractual violations, such as the failure or late acquisition of the opinions of the RSU, regarding acts or documentation required for consultation by the standards and contracts, and the late sending of documentation in consultation is became the norm.

Stressing that such customs effectively prevent the Rsu the exercise of its function of representation, Filt, Fit and Uilt explained that the topics on the agenda by the senior management of the AdSP, in fact, on the one hand they cannot be discussed with the workers for the imposed times, on the other, often presuppose a mere acknowledgment by the workers' representatives, as the decisions are already taken and formalized.

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have specified that the use of the institution to transmit the documentation late it is possible on the other hand, also find within the Partnership Body of the Authority, which brings together all the representatives of the actors of the port: the last two sessions of the organism - have made I note the trade unions - they have been updated as the transmission of the documentation was late. In the first case we discussed "Regulations for the use of areas maritime state property" (40 pages), a very delicate subject. The documentation - remarked Filt, Fit and Uilt - a quarter of an hour before the start of the meeting. In the second case, was to discuss the "Performance Report", the documentation (40 pages) was sent at 12 a.d. previous.

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti also explained that the drop that has overflowed an already full vase is it was the story that happened in recent months when in June the high management has decided to unilaterally modify the contract supplementary without even informing the RSU, amendment concerning the calculation of the variable element of remuneration for the year 2020. The change imposed - the unions noted - concerns the absences and in itself is not an important penalization of the remuneration of workers and affects a small minority. It is instead serious and intolerable - they specified - that this change was decided and performed unilaterally, inserting reductions and deductibles not provided for by the supplementary contract which was and is fully in force. Also the reasons given, based on principles and administrative precedents not fully conferring - complained the unions - they do not convince also because are inconsistent with Italian and European legislation which provides strong and positive protection to cases such as maternity, assistance for the disabled and care needs in general.

Filt, Fit and Uilt reiterated that with the abstention from work of tomorrow we intend to claim compliance with the contract supplementary and require that the workers' representatives be duly consulted/informed in the manner and in the manner provided for by the contracts and regulations, restoring correct trade union relations and the respect due by the institution to the RSU.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail