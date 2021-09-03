|
September 3, 2021
Assiterminal from the stables to the stars, now that you are
having confirmed the support to port terminal operators
- Becce: September starts well with the green light of the MEF to the
refreshment fund for passenger terminals and the ok of the CDM to the decree
which contains the provision for a reduction in the concessionary fees
- The strong denunciation of the Italian Port & Terminal Association
Operators (Assiterminal) that in recent weeks had
repeatedly accused the government of not supporting the
Italian port terminalism, in particular the one that operates in the
passenger segment, the most affected by the negative impact
of the Covid-19 health crisis, it is now, from today to
tomorrow, turned into satisfaction having had confirmation that
the executive has ensured the expected support to the
companies in the sector.
- "September - exulted the president of Assiterminal,
Luca Becce - start well! On the same day we learn the start
free of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the refreshment fund
for passenger terminals provided for by the 2020 Budget Law and
the ok of the Council of Ministers to the MIMS 2 decree which contains the
forecast of reduction of the concessionary fees for a part of 2021
in the face of the persistence of the health emergency and its
consequences on trafficking (above all, it is evident - it has
underlined Becce - for the world of cruise terminals that is
still in partial lockdown, beyond what someone
he tells)'.
- "For us at Assiterminal - highlighted Becce - it is
a double result: the first, despite nine months of gestation, is
the result of a work started in July 2020 with the then
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and MEF and thanks to a
great teamwork between companies, managers and workers (to us
associates - the president of Assiterminal pointed out - and
not, but this is our style) that they have shown
capacity for true "resilience" at work and
transparency in dialogue with institutions and politics; the
secondly, thanks to the tight sharing from the first months of
this year with ANCIP, trade unions, Assoporti political exponents and
ministers, journalists and fans of the cluster (let's call them
so) with which we stubbornly managed to cut this
goal, which now opens the conversion process and a rich season
of challenges, which can be recalled in some titles ... right
to refresh our memory and start talking about it."
- The first item in the list of priorities to be addressed,
for Assiterminal, it is that of work: "training,
redevelopment, innovation - explained Becce - but also
self-production and exhausting work. Even ours - he specified -
it is a sector to be modernized and made more efficient, but having well
present the peculiarities and prerogatives that make it
still today a leading industry in the field of logistics and
transport, with solid professionalism, based on principles
regulatory and organizational that can be perfected but still current ...
doubt those who think so differently."
- Then there is the question of the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience, with respect to which - becce noted - it is
it is necessary to ensure a 'correct allocation of
resources through shared public-private paths identifying
priority in investments and having clear what development
Produce. For this reason - said Becce - we are working on a
task force that helps our companies also in the dialogue with the
Institutions. And let's not forget the reforms ... without those
other than Next Generation EU!».
- Then, on the subject of digitalization and cyber", second
Assiterminal, we must "get out of the fragmentation of the
plurality of actors to create a real Platform
National Logistics, also to strengthen the security of the data that
underlie the huge business of the distribution of goods and
people'.
- In the legislative field, then, Assiterminal considers it necessary
an acceleration towards "a true 'system' of the
Italian ports'. But these are problems from
face in the near future. "Today in the meantime - he concluded
Becce - we enjoy the results we have achieved for companies
of ports, terminal operators and companies, associated and not'
