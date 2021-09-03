



September 3, 2021

Original news Assiterminal from the stables to the stars, now that you are having confirmed the support to port terminal operators

Becce: September starts well with the green light of the MEF to the refreshment fund for passenger terminals and the ok of the CDM to the decree which contains the provision for a reduction in the concessionary fees

The strong denunciation of the Italian Port & Terminal Association Operators (Assiterminal) that in recent weeks had repeatedly accused the government of not supporting the Italian port terminalism, in particular the one that operates in the passenger segment, the most affected by the negative impact of the Covid-19 health crisis, it is now, from today to tomorrow, turned into satisfaction having had confirmation that the executive has ensured the expected support to the companies in the sector.

"September - exulted the president of Assiterminal, Luca Becce - start well! On the same day we learn the start free of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the refreshment fund for passenger terminals provided for by the 2020 Budget Law and the ok of the Council of Ministers to the MIMS 2 decree which contains the forecast of reduction of the concessionary fees for a part of 2021 in the face of the persistence of the health emergency and its consequences on trafficking (above all, it is evident - it has underlined Becce - for the world of cruise terminals that is still in partial lockdown, beyond what someone he tells)'.

"For us at Assiterminal - highlighted Becce - it is a double result: the first, despite nine months of gestation, is the result of a work started in July 2020 with the then Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and MEF and thanks to a great teamwork between companies, managers and workers (to us associates - the president of Assiterminal pointed out - and not, but this is our style) that they have shown capacity for true "resilience" at work and transparency in dialogue with institutions and politics; the secondly, thanks to the tight sharing from the first months of this year with ANCIP, trade unions, Assoporti political exponents and ministers, journalists and fans of the cluster (let's call them so) with which we stubbornly managed to cut this goal, which now opens the conversion process and a rich season of challenges, which can be recalled in some titles ... right to refresh our memory and start talking about it."

The first item in the list of priorities to be addressed, for Assiterminal, it is that of work: "training, redevelopment, innovation - explained Becce - but also self-production and exhausting work. Even ours - he specified - it is a sector to be modernized and made more efficient, but having well present the peculiarities and prerogatives that make it still today a leading industry in the field of logistics and transport, with solid professionalism, based on principles regulatory and organizational that can be perfected but still current ... doubt those who think so differently."

Then there is the question of the National Recovery Plan and Resilience, with respect to which - becce noted - it is it is necessary to ensure a 'correct allocation of resources through shared public-private paths identifying priority in investments and having clear what development Produce. For this reason - said Becce - we are working on a task force that helps our companies also in the dialogue with the Institutions. And let's not forget the reforms ... without those other than Next Generation EU!».

Then, on the subject of digitalization and cyber", second Assiterminal, we must "get out of the fragmentation of the plurality of actors to create a real Platform National Logistics, also to strengthen the security of the data that underlie the huge business of the distribution of goods and people'.

In the legislative field, then, Assiterminal considers it necessary an acceleration towards "a true 'system' of the Italian ports'. But these are problems from face in the near future. "Today in the meantime - he concluded Becce - we enjoy the results we have achieved for companies of ports, terminal operators and companies, associated and not'







