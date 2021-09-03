



September 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas starts the rehabilitation and consolidation of the docks of the port of Vibo Ability

Planned works worth a total of 18 million euros

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian has decided to provide for the rehabilitation and consolidation of the port docks Pula, Tripoli, Papandrea and Buccarelli of the port of Vibo Valentia approving the two projects of feasibility of execution of the works. One month after transfer of the jurisdiction of the port of call from the Capitaneria of Porto di Vibo Valentia to the AdSP, the latter - detected the precarious conditions of all the docks determined over time by a chain of factors - started the relaunch of the port infrastructure of Vibonese removing the conditions inefficiency infrastructures that have limited growth of the port of call determining the impossibility of docking at the docks and, therefore, the scarce use of the same by companies in the nearby industrial area in addition to the lack of development tourist airport.

The intention of the Port System Authority, in fact, is that the airport can be at the service of both the activities commercial and industrial both yachting and cruising and, in particular, the objective is to solve the problem of undertow, adapting the spaces of the docks, restore the depth of the port seabed to nine meters, consolidate the existing piers and equip the port with a pier to also allocate to the docking of mega yachts and cruise ships. Between the interventions of the two projects are planned: the construction of containment bulking gates, a water collection system quay meteors, with related treatment, the dredging of backdrops, the redevelopment of the squares behind the docks and the restoration of the flooring of the docks.

The port authority has specified that these are interventions technical-functional with a total value of 18 million euros, deriving from the Calabria Region through the Cohesion Fund and Development, which will not change the use much less the destination urban planning of the areas concerned, but will aim at rationalization of port activities in order to contribute concretely to the revival of the port of call.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail