September 3, 2021
- The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas starts the
rehabilitation and consolidation of the docks of the port of Vibo
- Planned works worth a total of 18 million euros
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian has decided to provide for the rehabilitation and
consolidation of the port docks Pula, Tripoli, Papandrea and
Buccarelli of the port of Vibo Valentia approving the two projects of
feasibility of execution of the works. One month after
transfer of the jurisdiction of the port of call from the Capitaneria
of Porto di Vibo Valentia to the AdSP, the latter - detected the
precarious conditions of all the docks determined over time by
a chain of factors - started the relaunch
of the port infrastructure of Vibonese removing the conditions
inefficiency infrastructures that have limited growth
of the port of call determining the impossibility of docking at the
docks and, therefore, the scarce use of the same by
companies in the nearby industrial area in addition to the lack of development
tourist airport.
- The intention of the Port System Authority, in fact,
is that the airport can be at the service of both the activities
commercial and industrial both yachting and cruising
and, in particular, the objective is to solve the
problem of undertow, adapting the spaces of the docks,
restore the depth of the port seabed to nine meters,
consolidate the existing piers and equip the port with a pier to
also allocate to the docking of mega yachts and cruise ships. Between
the interventions of the two projects are planned: the construction of
containment bulking gates, a water collection system
quay meteors, with related treatment, the dredging of
backdrops, the redevelopment of the squares behind the docks and
the restoration of the flooring of the docks.
- The port authority has specified that these are interventions
technical-functional with a total value of 18 million euros,
deriving from the Calabria Region through the Cohesion Fund and
Development, which will not change the use much less the destination
urban planning of the areas concerned, but will aim at
rationalization of port activities in order to
contribute concretely to the revival of the port of call.
