



September 3, 2021

The Central Adriatic AdSP signs an agreement with Sogesid

The goal is to accelerate the implementation of new port infrastructure, reclamation activities and environmental redevelopment

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Centrale has signed a protocol with Sogesid, the company "in house" of the Ministries of Ecological Transition and Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, which regulates the possible involvement of the latter in a series of activities in the six ports of Ancona - Falconara Marittima, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto, Pescara and Ortona which are part of the jurisdiction of the AdSP. The aim is to speed up the construction of new port infrastructures, reclamation and environmental requalification.

The agreement, signed by the extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP, Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, and the president and administrator Sogesid's delegate, Carmelo Gallo, provides support technical-specialist of the company in various actions addressed environmental protection and functional to interventions for port infrastructure, maritime transport and roads of inland water, in areas pertaining to the Authority of Port system among which also falls the Site of interest national of "Falconara Marittima".

Sogesid will be able to accompany the activity of the AdSP in the realization of works such as dredging, the realization of filled crates and port docks. You will be able to prepare plans characterization of seabeds and areas on land, monitoring environmental, waste management and removal plans, completion of environmental assessment procedures, the development of groundwater flow and transport of pollutants, as well as various types of surveys also to protect protected species. The agreement it also provides support in the procedural phases: from implementation and verification of projects, to the role of manager of the procedure, supervision of works and contracting station, until testing of the works. Subsequent agreements can then detail the individual joint actions to be carried out in the different scali, according to the objectives of the AdSP.

'The technical competence and specialisations acquired by Sogesid - explained Admiral Pettorino - will be able to offer a important support to the activities of the Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea. Soon we will activate the projects to be built together for the development of the Marche airports and Abruzzo of competence».

«As already happens in other Italian realities and also in the lower Adriatic - commented Carmelo Gallo - we will accompany the Authority led by commissioner admiral Harness with our technical ability to intervene on complex procedures, which often lead to huge delays. It is in this is the added value that Sogesid can put to provision to give new perspectives to the port national, in a path that sees environmental protection and relaunch infrastructural to walk together».







