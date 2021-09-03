|
- The Central Adriatic AdSP signs an agreement with Sogesid
- The goal is to accelerate the implementation of
new port infrastructure, reclamation activities and
environmental redevelopment
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has signed a protocol with Sogesid, the company "in
house" of the Ministries of Ecological Transition and
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, which regulates the
possible involvement of the latter in a series of activities
in the six ports of Ancona - Falconara Marittima, Pesaro, San Benedetto
del Tronto, Pescara and Ortona which are part of the jurisdiction
of the AdSP. The aim is to speed up the
construction of new port infrastructures,
reclamation and environmental requalification.
- The agreement, signed by the extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP,
Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, and the president and administrator
Sogesid's delegate, Carmelo Gallo, provides support
technical-specialist of the company in various actions addressed
environmental protection and functional to interventions for
port infrastructure, maritime transport and roads
of inland water, in areas pertaining to the Authority of
Port system among which also falls the Site of interest
national of "Falconara Marittima".
- Sogesid will be able to accompany the activity of the AdSP
in the realization of works such as dredging, the realization of
filled crates and port docks. You will be able to prepare plans
characterization of seabeds and areas on land, monitoring
environmental, waste management and removal plans, completion
of environmental assessment procedures, the development of
groundwater flow and transport of pollutants, as well as various
types of surveys also to protect protected species. The agreement
it also provides support in the procedural phases: from
implementation and verification of projects, to the role of manager of the
procedure, supervision of works and contracting station, until
testing of the works. Subsequent agreements can then
detail the individual joint actions to be carried out in the different
scali, according to the objectives of the AdSP.
- 'The technical competence and specialisations acquired by
Sogesid - explained Admiral Pettorino - will be able to offer a
important support to the activities of the
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea. Soon we will activate the
projects to be built together for the development of the Marche airports
and Abruzzo of competence».
- «As already happens in other Italian realities and
also in the lower Adriatic - commented Carmelo Gallo -
we will accompany the Authority led by commissioner admiral
Harness with our technical ability to intervene on
complex procedures, which often lead to huge delays. It is in
this is the added value that Sogesid can put to
provision to give new perspectives to the port
national, in a path that sees environmental protection and relaunch
infrastructural to walk together».
