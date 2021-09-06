|
September 6, 2021
|
|
- The ICS, with Intercargo, presents a proposal to tax
world-class carbon emissions from ships
-
- It joins the project of a research fund and the
development for the decarbonization of shipping presented at the end
2019
-
- If a little less than two years ago the International Chamber of Shipping
(ICS), together with other leading industry organisations
world shipowner, had proposed the establishment of a fund from
five billion dollars financed by the sector with the aim of
support research and development for the decarbonisation of shipping


December 2019), today the ICS has put forward another very important proposal
different: to put the money would always be the companies of
navigation, which, however, would pay them in the form of taxes.
-
- The new proposal of the International Chamber of Shipping, which
does not replace but is added to that for the fund of five
billion and which is supported by the shipowners' association
of fleets of bulk carriers Intercargo, in fact provides for the taxation of
world level of carbon emissions from ships, taxation
tax - highlighted the ICS - which would be the first of this kind
for any industrial sector. To this end, Friday
the association has asked the United Nations to be taken in
considering a market-based measure accepted at the level
international in order to accelerate the adoption and use of
zero-carbon marine fuels.
-
- The proposal submitted to the International Maritime Organization,
the UN agency in charge of overseeing the security of the
maritime transport and the prevention of pollution caused
from ships, provides that the tax is made in the form of
mandatory taxes for each tonne of CO2 emitted by vessels of
gross tonnage more than 5 thousand tons.
-
- This new proposal of the ICS also provides for the establishment of a
fund (IMO Climate Fund) with the resources generated by this
taxation, which, however, should be used to fill
the price gap between conventional marine fuels and
those with zero carbon emissions as well as to achieve
ports around the world the necessary bunkering infrastructure
to provide ships with fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia.
-
- In addition, the new Fund would have the task of calculating the
climate contributions to be paid by ships,
collect them and make sure that this tax has been levied.
The ICS has specified that, in order to minimize the burdens for
states and ensure the rapid establishment of the tax on
carbon, the new system should make use of the mechanisms already
proposed for the five billion R&D fund
dollars proposed less than two years ago, system that - is
the wish of the International Chamber of Shipping - should be
approved by the IMO in November immediately after COP26, the summit
of the UN on climate change to be held in Glasgow from
first to 12 November next.
-
- Illustrating the new proposal, the Secretary General of the ICS,
Guy Platten, explained that "what the transport of
Maritime needs is a measure like this based on the
market and truly global that will reduce the price gap
between zero-carbon fuels and fuels
Conventional. The rapid development of such a mechanism -
stressed - it is time of a vital necessity if the
governments want to act as well as rhetoric and show that they
maintain a leading role in the decarbonization of shipping."
-
- "There is no doubt - continued Platten - that the
technological improvements can allow the transition to a
zero-emission maritime transport. However they must be
still made huge strides if we want to be able to
implement at scale. This includes construction
the infrastructure needed to support this transition.
We need to be able to put zero-emission ships in the water
by 2030 without price and security issues. If the IMO
assures its support for our proposal - he specified the
Secretary General of the ICS - then we may still be in
able to change this situation and distribute technologies in
economic and fair way".
-
- When submitting its proposal for a measure based on the
worldwide market for shipping, the ICS is back to
reject the hypothesis of adopting such a measure
unilaterally or at regional level, such as the proposal of the
European Commission to extend the allowance trading system of
EU issuance to international maritime transport


July 2021).
-
- "The World Bank and numerous studies - he highlighted
Platten - concluded that the measure based on the global market
more appropriate to reduce carbon emissions of
shipping is a tax-based system. The adoption of the
our proposal for a system based on taxation will avoid
the volatility of allowance trading systems
emissions, such as the EU ETS, which in the case of maritime transport - has
remarked the Secretary General of the ICS - seems more suitable
to generate revenues given to governments by shipping that
it is not part of the EU rather than helping maritime transport
to decarbonize. A system based on taxation - he concluded
Platten - can give the industry price certainty and more
stability to make decisions about investments in
zero-carbon ships and the development of technologies for
the reduction of emissions'.
