September 8, 2021
- Evergreen will order 24 1,800-3,000 teu carriers
a CSSC Huangpu Wenchong
- In August the shipping company registered
record revenues again
- The programme to increase the capacity of the
evergreen carriers, lately focused
on the acquisition of new large-capacity ships, continues
now with the order of 24 new units of limited capacity
load. The Taiwanese shipping company announced today
the decision to invest resources between 958 million and 1.10
billions of dollars in the construction of 24 portacontainer, of which
two capable of each loading 1,800 teu containers, 11 of the
capacity of 2,300 teu and another 11 ships of 3,000 teu.
- The 24 carriers will be ordered from the shipyard
Chinese CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Corporation Group Co.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).
- The new construction programme will be supported
the exceptional increase in economic revenues recorded
lately by the Taipei company whose monthly revenues, after the
double-digit percentage increases marked since August 2020, from the beginning
this year have reached even higher levels with
three-digit percentage growth. Exponential growth trend that
led Evergreen in August 2021 to total record revenues equal
to 50.02 billion Taiwan dollars (1.8 billion US dollars),
+164.8% more than in July 2020.
- In the first eight months of this year the total turnover
amounted to 285.82 billion Taiwanese dollars (10.3
billion US dollars), with a progression of +131.7%
on the period January-August of 2020.
