



September 8, 2021

Evergreen will order 24 1,800-3,000 teu carriers a CSSC Huangpu Wenchong

In August the shipping company registered record revenues again

The programme to increase the capacity of the evergreen carriers, lately focused on the acquisition of new large-capacity ships, continues now with the order of 24 new units of limited capacity load. The Taiwanese shipping company announced today the decision to invest resources between 958 million and 1.10 billions of dollars in the construction of 24 portacontainer, of which two capable of each loading 1,800 teu containers, 11 of the capacity of 2,300 teu and another 11 ships of 3,000 teu.

The 24 carriers will be ordered from the shipyard Chinese CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Corporation Group Co. China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The new construction programme will be supported the exceptional increase in economic revenues recorded lately by the Taipei company whose monthly revenues, after the double-digit percentage increases marked since August 2020, from the beginning this year have reached even higher levels with three-digit percentage growth. Exponential growth trend that led Evergreen in August 2021 to total record revenues equal to 50.02 billion Taiwan dollars (1.8 billion US dollars), +164.8% more than in July 2020.

In the first eight months of this year the total turnover amounted to 285.82 billion Taiwanese dollars (10.3 billion US dollars), with a progression of +131.7% on the period January-August of 2020.









