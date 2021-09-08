|
September 8, 2021
- On October 4 in Genoa the presentation of the Italian version of the CTU
Tails
-
- The Centre contributed to the realization of the document
International Containers Studies
-
- To the Italian version of the CTU Code, the set of
global practical standards of use for loading, handling and
locking of goods shipped by sea and by land made available
in recent days by the Cargo Integrity Group
(
of 26
August 2021), contributed by the International Study Centre
Containers (C.I.S.Co). Thanks to this translation work,
Italy enters the ranks of the few nations worthy of having
a technical guide in the original language on the safety of the
uploading and available to operators at this link.
-
- "We are pleased - said the secretary general of the
C.I.S.Co., Giordano Bruno Guerrini - to have contributed to the
publication in Italian of this important tool. The
promotion of safety within the transport chain is
fundamental for our association. With the affirmation
intermodality is a constantly updated theme
which requires a single reference model and a
sharing of good practices through training and
disclosure'.
-
- The official presentation of the document, opening event
of Genoa Shipping Week (4-8 October 2021), will be entrusted
at the conference "The first guide in Italian on the safety of
goods in the intermodal transport unit (UTI): the CTU Code"
organized by the C.I.S.Co in collaboration with the Bureau
International des Containers et du Transport Intermodal (BIC).
