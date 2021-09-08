



September 8, 2021

The Centre contributed to the realization of the document International Containers Studies

To the Italian version of the CTU Code, the set of global practical standards of use for loading, handling and locking of goods shipped by sea and by land made available in recent days by the Cargo Integrity Group ( of 26 August 2021), contributed by the International Study Centre Containers (C.I.S.Co). Thanks to this translation work, Italy enters the ranks of the few nations worthy of having a technical guide in the original language on the safety of the uploading and available to operators at this link.

"We are pleased - said the secretary general of the C.I.S.Co., Giordano Bruno Guerrini - to have contributed to the publication in Italian of this important tool. The promotion of safety within the transport chain is fundamental for our association. With the affirmation intermodality is a constantly updated theme which requires a single reference model and a sharing of good practices through training and disclosure'.

The official presentation of the document, opening event of Genoa Shipping Week (4-8 October 2021), will be entrusted at the conference "The first guide in Italian on the safety of goods in the intermodal transport unit (UTI): the CTU Code" organized by the C.I.S.Co in collaboration with the Bureau International des Containers et du Transport Intermodal (BIC).







