



September 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DSV Panalpina returns to its original company name DSV

Abandoned the name assumed after the acquisition of the Swiss logistics group

The Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina, which has taken over this company name after having acquired two years ago the Swiss Panalpina ( of 19 August 2019), has returned to its original name social DSV A/S. The decision to change the name was approved yesterday by the shareholders' meeting in session extraordinary on a proposal from the Board of Directors.

The company has specified that this is the right time to implement this change also following the acquisition of the Agility logistics activities completed last month ( of 16 August 2021).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec