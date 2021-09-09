DSV Panalpina returns to its original company name DSV
Abandoned the name assumed after the acquisition of the
Swiss logistics group
The Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina, which has taken over this
company name after having acquired two years ago the Swiss Panalpina
(
of 19
August 2019), has returned to its original name
social DSV A/S. The decision to change the name was
approved yesterday by the shareholders' meeting in session
extraordinary on a proposal from the Board of Directors.
The company has specified that this is the right time
to implement this change also following the acquisition of the
Agility logistics activities completed last month
(
of 16
August 2021).