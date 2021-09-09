



September 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tomorrow the "Italian Port" initiative will be launched Days - Opening port life and culture to people"

This year the event will last a month

Tomorrow in Italian ports the initiative will be launched "Italian Port Days - Opening port life and culture to people" which will see the representatives of the ports of call engaged both in presence that in virtual mode in the promotion of relations with the surrounding territories. During the event, which this year it will last a month, in the various ports will be held events, webinars, exhibitions and other initiatives to raise awareness of the activities port to the people who live around the ports.

"The goal of Italian Port Days - explained the president of the Associazione Porti Italiani (Assoporti), Rodolfo Giampieri - is to encourage better integration between port areas and communities. The need more and more important and urgent for ports to make their own known activities, creating a dialogue with the territory and allowing to people to become aware of their activities, makes the increasingly current port-city relationship in terms institutional strategy and communication and promotion. What Assoporti, we believe that more and more will be needed devote themselves to this theme, because the development of a port must take place with the sharing of communities. It is - has specified Giampieri - of a complex and varied activity which has been dealt with in the main European ports for some time now. The theme concerns the transversal skills that we are putting to system in our ports. In this context, having made possible a national coordination has created an important network also at international. In fact, the project has been inserted in the Commission's European Maritime Days in My Country agenda European'.

The theme identified for the 2021 edition, which will return in presence for some initiatives in the ports, it is precisely the social sustainability. In this context, the project of Assoporti and the Port System Authorities, "Women in Transport - the challenge for Italian Ports", which aims to strengthen the employment of women in ports and offer equal opportunities opportunities for women and men, will be the subject of a dedicated day on October 4th with an event of opening in the morning promoted by Assoporti in the presence of the Minister Giovannini.

Soon the programs of all the events will be available on the www.italianportdays.itsite .







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail