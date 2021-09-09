|
|
|
|
September 9, 2021
|
|
- Tomorrow the "Italian Port" initiative will be launched
Days - Opening port life and culture to people"
-
- This year the event will last a month
-
- Tomorrow in Italian ports the initiative will be launched
"Italian Port Days - Opening port life and culture to people"
which will see the representatives of the ports of call engaged both
in presence that in virtual mode in the promotion of
relations with the surrounding territories. During the event, which
this year it will last a month, in the various ports will be held events,
webinars, exhibitions and other initiatives to raise awareness of the activities
port to the people who live around the ports.
-
- "The goal of Italian Port Days - explained the
president of the Associazione Porti Italiani (Assoporti), Rodolfo
Giampieri - is to encourage better integration
between port areas and communities. The need more and more
important and urgent for ports to make their own known
activities, creating a dialogue with the territory and allowing
to people to become aware of their activities, makes
the increasingly current port-city relationship in terms
institutional strategy and communication and promotion. What
Assoporti, we believe that more and more will be needed
devote themselves to this theme, because the development of a port must
take place with the sharing of communities. It is - has
specified Giampieri - of a complex and varied activity
which has been dealt with in the main European ports for some time now. The
theme concerns the transversal skills that we are putting to
system in our ports. In this context, having made possible a
national coordination has created an important network also at
international. In fact, the project has been inserted
in the Commission's European Maritime Days in My Country agenda
European'.
-
- The theme identified for the 2021 edition, which will return
in presence for some initiatives in the ports, it is precisely the
social sustainability. In this context, the project of
Assoporti and the Port System Authorities, "Women
in Transport - the challenge for Italian Ports", which aims to
strengthen the employment of women in ports and offer equal opportunities
opportunities for women and men, will be the subject of
a dedicated day on October 4th with an event of
opening in the morning promoted by Assoporti in the presence of the
Minister Giovannini.
-
- Soon the programs of all the events will be available on the
www.italianportdays.itsite .
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail