



September 9, 2021

Original news The stranding of the Coral Crystal in the Suez Canal did not interrupt ship traffic

The bulk carrier has resumed navigation with assistance of the tugs of the canal authority

Today the Coral Crystal bulk carrier has run aground in the Suez Canal at kilometer 54 from the entrance to the Mediterranean of the Egyptian waterway. The Suez Canal Authority suffered reassured the maritime and economic community international stressing that the incident is not comparable to the one that occurred at the end of March to the Ever carrier Given that had caused the blocking of transits in the channel for six days. The Egyptian authority pointed out that the traffic in the canal continues regularly with the transits of a total of 61 ships in both directions, with 37 ships running along the waterway heading south while 24 sail in the opposite direction.

The Channel Authority specified that the incident occurred to the Coral Crystal,which has a load of 43 thousand tons, was managed by the tugs of the institution and has announced that the ship has resumed the transit followed by the units naval convoy bound for the Red Sea.

The panamax coral crystalbulkcarrier, of 78 thousand tons of deadweight capacity, it is 225 meters long and 32 meters wide Meters.









