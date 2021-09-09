|
September 9, 2021
- The stranding of the Coral Crystal in the Suez Canal
did not interrupt ship traffic
-
- The bulk carrier has resumed navigation with assistance
of the tugs of the canal authority
-
- Today the Coral Crystal bulk carrier has run aground in the
Suez Canal at kilometer 54 from the entrance to the Mediterranean of the
Egyptian waterway. The Suez Canal Authority suffered
reassured the maritime and economic community
international stressing that the incident is not
comparable to the one that occurred at the end of March to the Ever carrier
Given that had caused the blocking of transits in the channel for
six days. The Egyptian authority pointed out that the traffic
in the canal continues regularly with the transits of a total of 61
ships in both directions, with 37 ships running along the waterway
heading south while 24 sail in the opposite direction.
-
- The Channel Authority specified that the incident
occurred to the Coral Crystal,which has a load of 43 thousand
tons, was managed by the tugs of the institution and has
announced that the ship has resumed the transit followed by the units
naval convoy bound for the Red Sea.
-
- The panamax coral crystalbulkcarrier, of 78 thousand
tons of deadweight capacity, it is 225 meters long and 32 meters wide
Meters.
